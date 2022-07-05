Photos: Travelers Rest Bike Parade

Cigars were as much a part of everyday life in Greenville as in most small to midsized cities at the end of the 19th century. In the late 1880s, many locals bought their favorites at Earle & Legge’s Mansion House Drug Store or could go across the street to George Black’s Restaurant, Billiard and Pool Room or over to Washington Street to Tork & Legion’s establishment. American (and world) cigar use dramatically changed when trade at the major hub of tobacco production changed.

