Elkhart County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, Noble by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 20:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allen County in northeastern Indiana * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 822 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Huntertown, or 10 miles northwest of Fort Wayne, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Wayne, New Haven, Huntertown, Woodburn, Grabill, Leo-cedarville, Harlan, Edgerton In Allen County, Wallen, Zulu, Maples, Cuba, Tillman and Ari. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 13 and 30. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 304 and 321. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
aroundfortwayne.com

NWS: Severe storms possible tonight

The National Weather Service reports that severe weather is possible tonight, with a slight risk in place for part of our forecast area. Tonight’s National Weather Service weather story for Fort Wayne, Indiana:. Severe storms possible tonight. Heavy rain, flooding, and damaging wind gusts are the main threats. Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sinkhole repairs continue, cause found

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is working to repair a sinkhole on Indiana 3, with the work expected to wrap up this weekend. INDOT closed the northbound lanes of a section of Indiana 3 Thursday afternoon from Old Lima Road to...
WANE-TV

Storms knock out power, flood roads in parts of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Strong storms knocked out power in parts of Fort Wayne and flooded roads and homes Tuesday morning. The Indiana Michigan Power outage map showed several hundred customers without electricity. Most had power restored by mid-afternoon. Several roads had pooling water, making travel dangerous in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Announces Paving Plans For Next Week

WARSAW – The city of Warsaw Public Works Department will be milling the following street segments in preparation for paving to subsequently follow on July 13, 14, and 15. South Scott Street (from Center to Jefferson) South Colfax Street (from Center to Jefferson) South Johnson Street (from Center to...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

So why did we get heavy rain?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County including Fort Wayne saw heavy rainfall Tuesday morning with many areas getting 3 to 4 inches of rain in just a couple of hours. Many areas saw a total of 6 inches, leaving many areas flooded. So, why did we see all of this rain when it’s been dry for so long? Meteorologist Greg Shoup explains.
WNDU

Osceola man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) – The St. Joseph County Police Department says an Osceola man has died after crashing his motorcycle Friday morning. Police were called around 7:50 a.m. to the 11800 block of McKinley Highway. The driver, identified as Evan Mitchell Locke, 21, of Osceola was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
OSCEOLA, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sinkhole closes section of Indiana 3

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is warning drivers of an emergency closure due to a sinkhole in Allen County. They say a sinkhole on the shoulder of northbound Indiana 3, near Old Lima Road, has caused an emergency road closure. INDOT...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Jet ski explodes on Steuben County lake

ANGOLA, Ind. — Three people avoided injury Monday after being thrown from an exploding jet ski on a lake in northeast Indiana. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were called to Jimmerson Lake in Steuben County after a personal watercraft exploded with three people on board around 4:30 p.m.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WNDU

I&M responds to large power outage on south side of South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU): I&M responded to an outage near Ireland Road affecting more than 1,100 customers just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. I&M crews inspected the area and discovered a utility pole had caught on fire. I&M said most of those customers had their power restored around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. According to I&M’s outage map, the remaining customers without power appear to have their power back.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE-TV

Fish rescued from flooded Franke Park road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several fish were found in floodwater covering a roadway in Franke Park on Wednesday. The fish were found along Park Drive in Franke Park, outside the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo parking lot. Zoo officials said the fish likely came from the nearby Spy...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Utilities working on large power outage

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Mishawaka Utilities is working on resolving a large power outage affecting residents south of the St. Joseph River. The outage is an I&M/AEP issue, Mishawaka Utilities told customers on Facebook. According to I&M, the outage began just after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Ireland Road...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Fire in Elkhart Wednesday afternoon

Fire crews were called, early Wednesday afternoon, to a blaze at a duplex in the 900 block of Harrison Street in Elkhart. Crews were told there were children in the dwelling, but none were found during the investigation. One person made it out and was treated for smoke inhalation. A...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to fire at duplex in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a duplex in Elkhart on Wednesday afternoon that may have been intentionally set. Crews were called to the 900 block of Harrison Street around 1:45 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. They were initially told there were four children inside at the time of the fire, but no children were found during their investigation.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

College Avenue/C.R. 36 closed July 7 for paving

GOSHEN, Ind. – A section of College Avenue/C.R. 36 will be closed on Thursday for a paving project, the City of Goshen announced. The road will be closed between Century Drive and C.R. 31. The road should be reopened by 3 p.m. that day.
GOSHEN, IN
WISH-TV

22-month-old boy dies after rescued from northern Indiana lake

HUDSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-month-old boy died Sunday after he was recovered from a northern Indiana lake on Saturday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday. A news release from Indiana conservation officers did not give the child’s name. An autopsy was done Tuesday at the Northeast...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Missing Niles man found dead

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- A man who went missing Saturday night at Pier 33 in St. Joseph was found dead on Monday. The body of 68-year-old Michael Grant was located in the Morrison Channel near slip 21 by the Berrien County Sheriff Department Marine Division and Great Lakes Drone Company.
NILES, MI

