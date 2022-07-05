Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 20:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allen County in northeastern Indiana * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 822 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Huntertown, or 10 miles northwest of Fort Wayne, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Wayne, New Haven, Huntertown, Woodburn, Grabill, Leo-cedarville, Harlan, Edgerton In Allen County, Wallen, Zulu, Maples, Cuba, Tillman and Ari. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 13 and 30. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 304 and 321. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

