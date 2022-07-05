ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

13-year-old critically injured after getting shot by pellet gun in St. Johns County, deputies say

By Princess Jhané Stepherson
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
ST. JOHNS COUNTY — On Monday, a young 13-year-old girl was critically shot with a pellet gun near her home in Flagler Estates in St. Johns County.

Traveling to the girl’s home, Action News Jax’s Princess Jhané Stepherson caught up with her aunt and uncle, who say their niece is “in critical condition and is currently unresponsive.”

Talking through her tears, the young girl’s aunt, who wishes to remain anonymous, says other children were around her niece at the time of the injury.

She says another child fired the critical shot. The aunt did not say whether it was intentional or accidental.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson has decades of experience in both crime and law. He says someone seriously injured with a pellet gun, especially in an injury involving children, is more likely an accident rather than a criminal offense.

“The question arises if the adult supervising the child who discharged the pellet rifle or the BB gun, if that adult allowed that child to have access to the BB gun, that adult is chargeable as a misdemeanor for allowing the child to have access to that weapon,” says Carson.

That’s a second-degree misdemeanor, which could result in that adult spending 60 days in custody.

Carson adds that a pellet gun can eject the same amount of air pressure as a firearm.

“It’s the same thing. The manner of discharge is what’s different, but in Florida it’s a jury question whether or not it’s a deadly weapon so that it can be considered a deadly weapon,” says Carson.

I reached out to The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and was told they did not have an update or documents to share with us. There will also be no interviews at this time.

Right now, there are still many unanswered questions. Where was the girl shot, what hospital is she in and are there any charges being considered? Action News Jax will continue to keep track of this case as more information rolls in.

At this time the young woman’s family is asking that we keep her in all of our prayers.

