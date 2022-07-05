ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Sip & Shop in Vintage Township on Sunday, July 10

By BrenShavia Jordan
everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas—Make an afternoon out for the whole family....

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Salata Salad Kitchen Wants Lubbock, But Needs You

People in Lubbock are always complaining that we don't have enough healthy places to eat. Well, let's change that. If you've been wanting a good place in the area to get a salad, this is your chance. I've never tried Salata, but all my friends in the Dallas area are...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun

LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding areas offer so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s HobbyTown Is Moving to Offer More Fun

One of Lubbock's most beloved hobby, collectibles and toy stores is moving locations to make it bigger and better than we have ever seen. If you haven't been to HobbyTown, you're missing out. No matter if you need something for a kiddo, yourself or a fun game night, they have everything you need. HobbyTown is actually a chain that started in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was founded back in 1985 and now has grown coast to coast. They have more than 100 franchise stores in over 35 states, making it one of the leaders in the retail hobby and specialty toy industry.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
FMX 94.5

City of Lubbock Plans to Host Food Trucks at the Civic Center

One of the biggest problems with food trucks is figuring out where to find them. At least for two Tuesdays in Lubbock, that won't be an issue. The City of Lubbock is teaming up with the Fire Marshal's Office and the Environmental Health Department to bring a Food Truck Alley to the Lubbock Civic Center's parking lot.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping#Food Truck#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sip Shop
FMX 94.5

The New Lubbock Lake Should Have a New Set of Rules

You do know a 774-acre lake is planned for Lubbock, right?. We have a new Lubbock adjacent lake planned for the future. Unless things go sideways, future Lubbockites will have a new place for drinking water, recreation and chillin'. We need to learn the lessons from Buffalo Springs Lake and treat this new lake differently.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Candy at Parades Has to Be One of the Dumbest Ideas Ever

Typical Lubbockites, who no doubt love to complain about the price of gas, fought in the streets over a couple of cents worth of candy. I wanted to get the part about the Lubbock dumbassery out of the way. Yes, it appears there were at least two instances of people fighting in the streets over candy. There was the one brawl that everyone has already seen on film, and a second incident in which a woman allegedly tried to back her car up into somebody.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Vera Bradley and Howdy Homemade ice cream filling backpacks for High Point Village

LUBBOCK, Texas—Vera Bradley is already planning for back to school with their Dreaming Big with Vera Bradley event on June 8-10. You can help them fill and donate backpacks to special needs students at High Point Village by stopping by their store. Plus, you will receive 10 percent off your personal purchase and wait until you see the huge store wide discounts. Howdy Homemade ice cream is helping out as well with a new ice cream. They are located in the West End Center at 2910 West Loop 289.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FMX 94.5

Prairie Dogs Take Over Lubbock Taco Bell [Video]

Everyone has that one fast food place that they consider a guilty pleasure. Even if you never eat fast food and you do your best to cook for yourself, you can’t help heading to that drive-thru when the cravings really kick in. For me, that guilty pleasure is Taco...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Zaxby’s Comments On Whether They’re Coming to Lubbock

Get your taste buds ready, Lubbock. Have you ever heard of the amazing Zaxby's? I've got some news for you, Lubbock. You might know the name very well soon. Zaxby's has so many great options and locations across the country. It all started in Statesboro, Georgia and expanded from there. It was all built around good chicken and the famous Zax sauce. From when it started back in 1990 to today, they've opened more than 900 locations.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

July 4 weekend fires in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Over July 4 weekend, 68 fires were worked by Lubbock Fire Rescue. According to LFR, the fires were broken down by day and not by type or cause. One fire burned land at 146th and Frankford Avenue on Monday at approximately 10:00 p.m., but an exact number of acres burned is unknown at the time. There were approximately 30 head of cattle on the land, but none were harmed and they were all accounted for, according to LFR.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock fire at Mackenzie Village shopping center

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday evening at approximately 9:45, the roof of Mackenzie Village Shopping Center caught on fire, according to scanner traffic. This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
FMX 94.5

Fight Breaks Out During 4th on Broadway Parade In Lubbock

It's one of the biggest events in Lubbock and i s meant to bring the community together in celebration of Independence Day. 4th on Broadway usually comes and goes without any type black-eye or bruises, but not this year. The brawl reportedly broke out during the morning parade for 4th...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update! Today: Hot and mostly sunny, scattered thunderstorms developing in the evening. Chance of Rain: 20% High of 101°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. Tonight: Storms fizzle after sunset, mostly dry overnight. Low of 75°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.Tomorrow: Another hot day with isolated […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Limited showers, hot & dry for most

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered showers and storms, but limited in coverage today. Some communities will get rain, but most of the region will be hot and dry on this Wednesday. On Thursday, another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible and the chances will continue into the weekend.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy