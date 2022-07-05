ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

One Of Nick Cannon's Parenting Partners Shares How She Feels About Her Kids Having So Many Siblings

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FiWqN_0gVlhPHl00
(Image credit: Nick Cannon)

Nick Cannon has made jokes about “populating the Earth,” as his eighth child is due to be born any minute now, apparently, and it looks like he’s got at least one more on the way. The general public seems fascinated with the actor’s nontraditional lifestyle, including how he’s able to stay involved in all of his children’s lives and provide for the children’s five mothers. It’s an interesting dynamic, to be sure, and Abby De La Rosa opened up about what it means for her children to have so many brothers and sisters.

Abby De La Rosa gave birth to sons Zion and Zillion in June 2021, and is currently expecting a third child, with Nick Cannon rumored to be the father. The baby mama drama between De La Rosa, Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Alyssa Scott and Bre Tiesi seems to be kept to a minimum (except, perhaps, that one incident that prompted an on-air apology). While not a lot is known about the women’s relationship, De La Rosa said on Instagram Stories that she loves that her children are part of a big family. When asked if she was OK with her soon-to-be trio having so many siblings, she responded:

OMG, yesss!! I grew up with such a STRONG sense of FAMILY. I have 14 uncles and aunts and hella cousins.

It’s no surprise that she was asked about her family’s situation during that social media Q&A, and she likely gets more than her share of other people’s opinions about it. Bre Tiesi also opened up recently about getting flak as she prepares to give birth to Nick Cannon’s eighth child. Abby De La Rosa said she doesn’t need to explain herself to anyone, and she can only speak for her own situation, which she maintains is a blessing. In her words:

I’m not looking for anyone to understand or agree with my perspective and I’m not speaking on any other family unit but our own, but for me, my children having so many siblings is so cool to me. It’s a blessing. Children are a blessing in whatever capacity that may be.

Most of Nick Cannon’s children are still very young, but it sounds like Abby De La Rosa plans on the siblings all growing up quite close with each other. Bre Tiesi had a similar outlook when discussing her family’s dynamic recently. She told ET that she doesn’t communicate with the other mothers at this point, but someday she will. Tiesi said:

We just don't necessarily need to at the moment. I think no matter what, the kids are going to be super close.

The subject of siblings, however, might still be a touchy one for Mariah Carey, who shares twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott with her ex-husband. In an interview late in 2021, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer clapped back at the idea that Nick Cannon’s other children were step-siblings to hers.

I’m sure Nick Cannon’s expanding family will continue to be a topic of interest, at least as long as the former talk show host keeps making those babies. Talk about a reality show I’d tune in for! For now, though, check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what premieres are coming soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGUWb_0gVlhPHl00

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Feelings About Nick Cannon’s Newest Babies On The Way Revealed

Nick Cannon, 41, confirmed he is expecting his eighth child in January. It is also reported he is expecting his ninth, making it hard not to wonder what his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 52, and the mother of his first two children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, thinks of his busy baby-making schedule. Fortunately, a source close to the Queen of Christmas filled HollywoodLife in on exactly that. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brittany Bell
StyleCaster

Zendaya Just Addressed Rumors She’s Pregnant With Tom’s Baby—Here’s What She Said

Click here to read the full article. Calling her out! Zendaya addresses the pregnancy rumors about her having Tom Holland’s baby. The Dune star took to Instagram to clear the air that none of the posts were real. On June 15, 2022, Zendaya posted a TikTok of a fake pregnancy post made by a fan trying to impersonate her. The fake post included a sonogram of a baby as well as a caption that said “I love you. Halfway there,” and a fake comment made by Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Marisa Tomei. The TikTok is part of a trend called...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brothers And Sisters#Parenting Partners#Zion And Zillion
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Britney Just Told Her Brother to ‘Go ‘F—k’ Himself After Confirming He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. A hard hit. Britney Spears called out Bryan Spears after reports emerged of him being invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” singer took to Instagram to clear up rumors and diss her brother in the process. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She...
MUSIC
survivornet.com

Actress Valerie Bertinelli, 61, Says She’s ‘Happy To Spend The Rest Of Her Life Alone’ Amid Ugly Divorce From Her Estranged Executive Husband, 59

Actress Valerie Bertinelli was married to the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, but she still considers him to be a solemate. Bertinelli then married Tom Vitale in 2011, but she recently filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”. Now, Bertinelli is saying she’s perfectly happy being...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Nick Jonas Walks With Daughter Malti Marie, 5 Mos., In Matching Sneakers On 1st Father’s Day

Nick Jonas, 29, and his four-month-old daughter Malti wore matching sneakers on his first Father’s Day. Both pairs of shoes were white with meaningful words on the back. Baby Malti’s shoes had the letter “M” on each foot, while Nick’s said “MM’s” on one shoe and “DAD” on the other. The father-daughter duo rocked the stylish footwear in a close-up shot taken from behind by photographer Divya Akhouri. Nick posted the shot to Instagram and revealed that his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, bought the shoes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Claps Back At Troll Who Says Kulture, 3, Has Autism: ‘Ya’ll Have To Diagnose Her With Something’

Cardi B. proved she’s a proud mama bear that’s ready to protect her cubs at a moment’s notice. The “Bodak Yellow” singer fired back at a Twitter troll on Friday, June 24 after the online critic said her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, was autistic in a since-deleted tweet. Cardi, who shares Kulture and 9-month-old son Wave with rapper Offset, replied, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch.”
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
Page Six

Wendy Williams shows swollen foot, only has ‘5 percent’ of feeling in feet

Wendy Williams says she only has “maybe five percent” feeling left in her feet amid her battle with lymphedema. Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, the 57-year-old lifted up her swollen leg to show fans how her condition has progressed since stepping down from hosting “The Wendy Williams Show,” which ended on June 17. “Do you see this? [My foot] is up and down. I can only feel maybe five percent of my feet, do you understand?” she explained, clarifying that she doesn’t need the help of a wheelchair to move around and can “stand up” on her own. Lymphedema is caused by...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo Of Husband Peter Hermann & Their Kids On Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay, 58, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at a sweet family moment, in her Father’s Day post. The actress showed off her husband Peter Hermann, 54, hugging their three kids, August, 15, Andrew, 10, and Amaya, 11, while on top of a mountain, in a gorgeous scenic photo she shared. He also posed while smiling with his arms out, in a second photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
125K+
Followers
34K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy