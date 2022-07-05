ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Alexandre Vauthier Couture Fall 2022

By Rhonda Richford
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cd66o_0gVlhOeG00
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Fall 2022 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Alexandre Vauthier amped it up and vamped it up this season, with a collection that played with proportion on suits and peek-a-boo with dresses.

Last season served as the bones of this collection, and he built upon the Art Deco codes and shapes of the ’30s with an added ’80s edge. Vauthier developed the silhouettes in thicker textiles such as silk and velvet, while silver sequins or bright slashes of blue peeked out to counteract any lingering sweetness.

“I wanted something stronger and sexier, because the last collection was a little bit romantic,” he said backstage after the show. Vauthier, who worked under Jean Paul Gaultier, distilled it down to his training. “Sometimes people say to me, ‘You’re obsessed with the ’80s,’ and maybe, because this is my generation, but it’s not about an influence, it’s that you have all the right techniques to create your own voice and at the right moment, you have the right voice.”

He nodded to the “Working Girl” power suit in all its pre-Girl Boss seriousness, but chopped the sleeves and cinched the waist for a less literal take. A “Texas Tuxedo” of acid washed double denim was given a sequined sheen but felt unnecessary because, as always, his gowns are the real star here.

It was all set to Grace Jones’ “Nightclubbing,” which worked perfectly with the disco ball bling. The latest looks will speak to celebrity stylists who love his gowns for the red carpet.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Chanel Couture Fall 2022

Chanel staged its fall haute couture show in a horse-riding center on the outskirts of Paris, but this, as they say, wasn’t Virginie Viard’s first rodeo. The designer had vague memories of staging a show at a similar venue when Karl Lagerfeld was creative director of the French luxury house and she was his right hand. And of course, Charlotte Casiraghi opened Chanel’s last couture show in January on horseback.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022

Olivier Rousteing nailed his stint as guest couturier at Jean Paul Gaultier, capturing the sense of fun and irreverence of the founder’s rollicking shows, exalting the capabilities of the atelier, and ticking off all the reasons the founder is a national treasure in France — and a guiding light for generations of designers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Steve and Marjorie Harvey Take on Fendi Show at Paris Couture Week

Click here to read the full article. Steve and Marjorie Harvey made a stylish entrance while attending the Fendi show during Paris Couture Week. On Thursday, the couple walked hand-in-hand in chic ensembles for Kim Jones’ latest haute couture show in Paris. Steve Harvey wore a custom look by Alta Sartoria, which was a brown tweed suit jacket lined with silk trim with matching trousers and a brown button-down underneath. He wore brown patent shoes and sunglasses, both by Saint Laurent.More from WWDSidaction Gala Returns to Paris Couture Week After Two-Year HiatusFront Row at Fendi Couture Fall 2022Imane Ayissi Couture Fall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Alexandre Vauthier
Person
Grace Jones
The Independent

Dua Lipa sparks debate after wearing nearly white sheer lace dress to wedding: ‘A rare L from my queen’

Dua Lipa’s latest outfit has sparked a debate on social media after fans both praised and criticised her nearly white lace wedding guest look.On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer shared a series of images of herself posing in a sheer lace dress on Instagram and Twitter. The outfit, which consisted of pieces from Bottega Veneta’s fall 2022 runway, according to Harper’s Bazaar, included a sheer lacy slip dress with spaghetti straps and ruffled details in a light lavender colour, which appeared nearly white, and which the singer paired with matching full-length gloves, dark sunglasses and metallic boots.In the caption, Lipa...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Dua Lipa Walks Balenciaga’s Couture Runway in One-shoulder Yellow Minidress for Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa has hit the runway once more, this time with Balenciaga. On Wednesday, the singer was one of the many A-list celebrities tapped to walk in Demna’s second couture show for the luxury fashion house in Paris. Lipa wore a one-shoulder, bright yellow minidress that was complemented with a lengthy train on one side. Her hair was up in a bun and she wore black tights and long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders.More from WWDViktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022Elie Saab Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Other familiar faces that walked the runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Zoe Saldana Goes Bohemian-chic, Walks Hand-in-hand With Eli Saldana at Dior’s Couture Fall 2022 Show

Zoe Saldana made her appearance at the Dior couture show a family affair. On Monday, the actress attended the French luxury fashion house’s fall 2022 couture show in Paris with her relative Eli Saldana. She wore a bohemian chic-inspired look, which was a white tank paired with a fringe vest with a black collar, an oversized black belt with gold metal detailing and a white embroidered maxi floral skirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

‘Let models do their job’: Kim Kardashian’s runway walk at Paris Couture week criticised by fans

Kim Kardashian’s runway walk has been criticised after the reality TV star made an appearance at Paris Couture Fashion Week.The 41-year-old modelled a look for Balenciaga at the fashion label’s show on Wednesday (6 July), alongside actor Nicole Kidman and singer Dua Lipa.Posting to Instagram, Kardashian said: “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honour to walk in a couture show!” She later posted to her Instagram Stories that walking the show was a “dream come true”.But fans were quick to criticise Kardashian’s walk, with many claiming that it disrespected the work and skills of professional models.One person wrote: “Not even...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Fashion
Hypebae

Acne Studios Explores Intimacy and Sexuality in Musubi Bag Campaign

Acne Studios has enlisted American artist Talia Chetrit to spotlight its signature Musubi Bag in a new campaign. The visuals capture the handbag on the bodies of male dancers. A continuation of Chetrit’s work frequently exploring themes of sexuality and intimacy, the series highlights the Musubi, which the artist believes to resemble yet contrast the male nude at the same time. The brand’s creative director Jonny Johansson spoke of the project: “I have long admired the work of Talia Chetrit because she treats everything in a singular, very personal way. This project was her idea entirely — we just sent her some bags to photograph as she wished.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes

Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Earns Honorary PhD In Strapless Jumpsuit & Invisible Heels at University for the Creative Arts

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Campbell is next up on the list of public figures who have earned an honorary doctorate degree. The iconic supermodel was formally awarded with a PhD from the University for the Creative Arts for her contributions to the fashion industry. The ceremony was held at The Royal Festival Hall in London on Thursday. Dr. Campbell is one of the fashion industry’s most popular supermodels and has worked for over 40 years. She has modeled in campaigns for labels like Versace, Givenchy and Calvin Klein. The “Empire” actress has also walked in runway shows for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Wedding Dress From Demna’s Second Balenciaga Couture Collection Goes Viral

The final look of Balenciaga’s couture show was none other than the form of a wedding gown. On Wednesday, Demna’s highly anticipated second couture collection for the Paris-based fashion house seemed to increase the hype, with a number of A-list stars walking the runway in memorable looks and an ethereal, larger-than-life wedding dress that concluded the show. Celebrities in the show included Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Gives Little Black Dress Glam Twists in Embellished Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ With Chelsea Handler

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Hilton looked gorgeous and glamorous while arriving at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The multi-hypenate superstar joined guest-host Chelsea Handler to chat about married life, her DJ career and turning down President Joe Biden to attend Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari. Hilton explained that President Biden had asked to her to DJ at the Summits of America dinner, but she denied his request to watch her friend say,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Keith Urban Boosts His Height in Creepers to Match Nicole Kidman in Heels at Balenciaga Fashion Show Dinner Party

Click here to read the full article. After his wife Nicole Kidman went viral walking the Balenciaga fall 2022 Haute Couture collection runway in Paris, Keith Urban celebrated by her side at the luxury brand’s dinner party on Wendesday. Keith snuggled close to Kidman, who was clad in the label’s sparkling gown. Urban dressed simply, balancing out Kidman’s more dramatic look by dressing down in a black blazer and white T-shirt tucked into black oversized trousers. The singer found his footing, slipping into black dress shoes with prominent, rounded toes. The shoes resemble creepers, fitted with chunky soles that act as a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy