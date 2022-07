ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Doctors at a local medical center say vertigo is the most common complaint made by adults to their primary care physician. “Often times, when people go to their doctor and say ‘I’m dizzy’, they’re prescribed meclizine, which is essentially Dramamine, which can help the symptom go away, but it doesn’t actually help the underlying cause,” explains Dr. Heather Dickey with the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO