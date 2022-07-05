ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Interstate abortion travel bans? We're supposed to be a free country, not East Germany.

By Jill Lawrence, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWIaJ_0gVlhGaS00

Tens of millions of Americans are too young to remember how repressive regimes clamp down on freedom of movement.

In 1952, citizens of Soviet-controlled East Germany could travel only 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) without permission. If you lived in East Berlin after 1961, you could be shot and killed if you tried to get past the heavily fortified and guarded Berlin Wall .

People kept crossing that border – jumping, scaling, tunneling, hot air ballooning – from the day it was sealed. Sometimes they died in the attempt. Changes to East Germany's highly restrictive travel and emigration policies were not announced until just before the wall fell on Nov. 9, 1989 .

Suzette Hackney: I mourn the future of women and unwanted babies, who will be ignored

If you lived in the Soviet Union, you needed government permission to visit or move to another country. There was a whole class of “ refuseniks ” who were denied that permission, most of them Jewish. Even now, relocation within Russia is controlled by the government and, for government employees and others, so is foreign travel.

If you were a woman in Saudi Arabia, you could not leave the country without permission from your male guardian until 2019. That is now allowed, although male guardians still control many aspects of women’s lives.

Tracking abortion across state borders

The United States is late to the game, but here we come.

The 5-4 Supreme Court majority that overturned Roe v. Wade said it was returning decision-making to the states. But conservatives are making a play to block interstate travel for abortions. If they succeed, there might as well be a federal ban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZxch_0gVlhGaS00
Abortion rights protester's sign at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson on June 28, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis, AP

Missouri legislators are considering bills allowing private citizens to sue anyone who helps someone have an out-of-state abortion, from drivers to doctors. The door is already open for similar developments in Texas and Oklahoma, which have laws incentivizing citizen lawsuits against those who help people have abortions.

Some companies say they will pay expenses for employees leaving a state to have an abortion. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he might hit the firms with $100,000 fines .

How is any of this legal in the USA? How is it even thinkable, given American values of independence, autonomy, freedom to go anywhere in a vast nation and states' rights to pass their own laws? How is it consistent with the onetime GOP reverence for private industry and its captains? Or was that always fake?

President Joe Biden has said that restricting interstate travel is “ deeply un-American ” and vowed to fight any state or local official who “tries to interfere with a woman’s exercising her basic right to travel.” I think he’s right, but in fact the legal landscape is complicated and precedents are mixed .

Attorney General Merrick Garland, part of the Biden administration, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, part of the anti-Roe majority, both say interstate travel is a constitutional right . But some legal experts say Kavanaugh’s language could refer only to overt restrictions , and others note that precedents mean little to this court.

More from Jill Lawrence:

We may be exceptional, but we're also tragically flawed. Especially on guns.

Supreme Court month of horrors on guns, abortion and climate

It is true that under the Fugitive Slave Act that Congress passed in 1850, slave hunters could pursue runaway human property into states where slavery was illegal and return enslaved people to their owners in slave states. But that was a federal law. A federal law that applied to the entire nation and respected the rights of slave states, as painful as that is to contemplate.

There is no federal law (yet) on abortion. It's still legal and likely to stay that way in 20 states .

We’ll be a sanctuary ,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said last December as his state prepared to expand abortion protections and care. In May, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed what he calls the nation’s first law protecting out-of-state patients and providers.

Red state abortion laws for everyone

Conservative state leaders and legislators, however, are eyeing ways to enforce their abortion laws no matter where they are violated.

"We are just in early stages of red states looking to export their restrictions onto blue,” demographics analyst Ron Brownstein wrote on Twitter.

Will blue and purple states let that happen? Hard to imagine. California alone has the fifth largest economy in the world and more people than most countries (only 35 have a larger population). Washington state has the No. 1 economy in America. It would truly be the tail wagging the dog if red states imposed their will on far more prosperous, populous states that don’t share their values.

Rex Huppke: Highland Park's July 4th parade massacre and the horrifying commonness of American shootings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Elwvq_0gVlhGaS00
Defecting East German soldier leaps over a barbed wire barricade into West Berlin in 1961, before the wall went up. Peter Leibing/AP

It is the case for now, on abortion travel restrictions and other issues , but it can’t last forever. If there’s any encouraging historic precedent, it’s that the Berlin Wall eventually fell.

That wall was the subject of terrifying escape movies. One in particular, 2001’s " Der Tunnel ," gave me nightmares – and it was a true story. “The Lives of Others” was an equally terrifying surveillance movie about the Stasi, the East German secret police who spied on everyone. Reviewers used phrases like “ pervasive sense of danger ,” “cruelties and soul assassinations,” and “deceit, suspicion and suffocation."

Desperate women risking death to save their own lives or futures, state-government intrusions to track, control and prosecute people – these were dangerous realities of the past. I see them now in our future, and I dread it. We can only hope that it doesn’t last too long, and that not too many people die.

Jill Lawrence is a columnist for USA TODAY and author of " The Art of the Political Deal: How Congress Beat the Odds and Broke Through Gridlock ." Follow her on Twitter: @JillDLawrence

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Interstate abortion travel bans? We're supposed to be a free country, not East Germany.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Pope Francis Doesn’t Care About Nancy Pelosi’s View on Abortion

A number of conservative American Catholic bishops have called for Catholics like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi to be banned from receiving communion over their support of abortion. But their boss clearly does not agree. On Wednesday, Pelosi, one of the country’s most vocal supporters of abortion rights, met no resistance in Rome, where she had a one-on-one with Pope Francis and received Holy Communion at a mass he presided over inside St. Peter’s basilica. Francis has not publicly commented on the debate in the U.S., but the Vatican did issue a statement saying that they were against abortion, but that other legislation, including gun control, ought to also be considered in any “pro-life” stance.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ron Brownstein
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
creators.com

St. Teresa Has Some Bad News for Republicans

"There are more tears shed over answered prayers than unanswered prayers," St. Teresa of Avila said. Republicans may soon learn just how that works. It used to be that Republican politicians with no fixed views on abortion could pray loudly for an end to Roe v. Wade. They knew that their stances would please abortion foes while not alarming the pro-choice majority. As long as Roe remained a law protecting the right to end a pregnancy, pro-choice voters open to other aspects of the Republican platform could shrug at such candidates.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#United Nations#East Germany#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Americans#Soviet#Berlin Wall#Refuseniks#Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Fox News

Backlash ensues as President Biden suggests inflation a 'chance' to make 'fundamental turn' to clean energy

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a fundamental turn" to clean energy on Monday. Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

525K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy