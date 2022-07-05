ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Michael Jordan Wore a Bonkers $155,000 Urwerk Watch to the NASCAR Ally 400

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1kVZ_0gVlh2JX00
Getty Images/Urwerk

Championship rings and gold hoops aren’t the only accessories that Michael Jordan has collected over the years. He’s got a thing for watches, too.

The NBA legend and NASCAR team owner showed off the latest addition to his collection, an Urwerk UR-220 RG, at last weekend’s Ally 400 race at the Nashville Superspeedway. The angular timepiece is brash, just as one would expect from the Swiss brand, taking specific visual inspiration from one of the most famous TV shows of the 1980s, Miami Vice.

Jordan’s new watch is the final edition of the UR-220 and was released in May. The timepiece’s ergonomic case is made from satin-finished red gold. Beneath its sapphire crystal, you’ll find a “dial” with wandering hours on a rotating satellite complication, a 3-D retrograde minutes hand, double power reserve indicators and completely redesigned numerals. Meanwhile, the black DLC-coated caseback has a two-roller oil change indicator that will tell you how many months the movement has been running. Topping off the whole package is a white strap made from sculpted rubber with a Velcro fastening. It’s the sort of watch that would have looked perfectly at home on either Crocket or Tubbs’s wrist on the show.

Powering the watch is Urwerk’s in-house Calibre UR-720 movement. The manually wound mechanism features 59 jewels and a single mainspring barrel energy source. It also boasts a 48-hour power reserve.

“Gold and white may seem an unlikely combination, yet the combo resonates deeply with me as a happy memory,” Urwerk’s co-founder and chief designer Martin Frei said in a statement. “I remember the super-cool heroes of my teenage years that we all wanted to resemble. They were ruggedly handsome and nothing could faze them.”

WATCH

While all of Urwerk’s watches are exclusive, this is especially true of Jordan’s UR-220, which is one of just 10 the company made before closing the books on the model for good. Each example costs around $155,000, but considering Jordan is the highest-paid athlete of all time, we imagine he didn’t even have to think twice about adding it to his roster.

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

40 Ultra-Rare Supercars Are Heading to Auction This Weekend, From Ferrari to Porsche and More

Click here to read the full article. Supercar Sunday is back by popular demand. Collecting Cars is holding another online auction dedicated to the world’s most treasured high-performance vehicles this Sunday, July 3. The first themed sale was held back in March and was a great success, according to Collecting Cars founder and CEO Edward Lovett. This time ‘round the lineup comprises no less than 40 collectible four-wheelers hailing from three different continents. “We will again offer global bidding for some of the world’s rarest and most sought-after supercars from Australia, Denmark, the UAE, Kuwait, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom,” Lovett...
CARS
Robb Report

How to Grill the Perfect Steak at Home, According to Iron Chef Marc Forgione

Click here to read the full article. Marc Forgione has mastered the art of grilling steak—and is sharing a few pointers for getting it just right. The chef-owner of his eponymous Tribeca restaurant, which has received numerous accolades, began honing his culinary skills when he was just 16 years old. The youngest winner ever of Food Network’s The Next Iron Chef (he was 31 at the time), Forgione has become a successful restaurateur (also chef-owner of Peasant and co-owner-partner of Khe-Yo, both in New York City) and is the author of Marc Forgione: Recipes and Stories from the Acclaimed Chef...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Jacquemus and Nike Teamed Up for a Website-Crashing Sneaker Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Simon Porte Jacquemus’ first Nike collection is here. This morning, the French designer set social media ablaze when he announced a small selection of his debut collaboration with the athletic giant would drop today. The frenzy resulted in his own e-commerce site crashing due to an influx of eager consumers. “More than 500k connections,” Jacquemus wrote on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning. “The website of course crashed…!!! So sorry for this.” Once the site was live, much of the drop, which included two colorways of the Jacquemus x Nike Humara sneaker as well as a...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Reebok Drops an Allen Iverson NBA Finals Shoe From 2001 + More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. June 24, 2022: Reebok has just released a fan-favorite colorway of the Answer 4. Available now via Reebok.com for $160 is a black and white iteration of the shoe, which NBA icon wore in 2001 during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The sneaker features rubber outsoles with DMX branding, original underfoot tooling with an embedded Iverson face logo, sublimated “I3” tongue print, the signature zipper shroud and other features from the OG...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonkers#Miami Vice#White Gold#Urwerk Watch#Swiss#Dlc#Velcro
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Just Discover Major Ken Jennings Announcement?

Phrasing things just right is oftentimes incredibly important. Especially when teasing an upcoming on a popular TV game show while eagle-eyed Jeopardy! fans watching!. Recently, Jeopardy! fans took to Reddit to discuss a clue they may have discovered, hinting that Ken Jennings will soon become the full-time host of the popular game show. The thread begins with a comment noting that “somebody” on Twitter noticed a key detail in how the Jeopardy! GOAT was billed in a recent press release.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
GOBankingRates

How Much is Mark Cuban Worth?

Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Mark Cuban began building his fortune in 1990 with the sale of his technology startup, MicroSolutions.Three decades later, his business ventures and stakes in...
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Stash “QUAI 54”

Some of the pieces from the upcoming Quai 54 collection — such as the Air Jordan 7 and quite a few apparel staples — have already been unveiled, building up hype for the event in July. And as further revealed today, an Air Jordan 1 Stash is also in the works.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Jumpman Pro Is Returning For Its 25th Anniversary

The Jordan Jumpman Pro is returning in 2022 twenty-five years after its initial release. As the first Team Jordan model to release under the Jordan Brand sub-label in 1997, the Jordan Jumpman Pro looks to recapture some of the nostalgia a quarter-century after its initial drop. A white/red colorway has appeared via official images (albeit in kids sizes); surprisingly, this “Chicago” theme is not an original colorway, although some may guess that to be. Just four versions were available in 1997, but the re-issues in 2008 and 2017 introduced a plethora of new ones.
KEVIN GARNETT
Robb Report

Robb Report

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy