De'Anthony Melton posts on Instagram his new Sixers uniform number

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

 2 days ago
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

In three years with the Memphis Grizzlies, new Philadelphia 76ers addition De’Anthony Melton wore No. 0 as he built his reputation as a tough and physical player off the bench.

Now that he is with the Sixers, he had to choose a new uniform number as Tyrese Maxey wears that number in Philadelphia and it’s unlikely that he is giving up that number.

Melton changed his Instagram profile picture to his new Sixers jersey with No. 8 on the back. That means that Paul Millsap, who wore No. 8 with Philadelphia, will almost certainly not be back to clear the way for Melton to choose this new uniform number.

As the Sixers now prepare for the 2022-23 season, Melton will look to solidify the bench unit a bit and be a presence out on the floor for them. Philadelphia has had some bench issues over the years and now is the time to really gear up for a title run with what they hope will be an improved bench unit.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

