Miles Walker is ready to make his college commitment. The offensive tackle prospect will announce a verbal commitment on Friday, he tweeted Thursday evening. A Brunswick School standout from Greenwich, Connecticut, Walker is listed at 6-6, 275 pounds. He is rated 3-stars, the No. 2 Connecticut product, No. 38 offensive tackle and No. 473 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. Walker has picked up 19 scholarship offers. Walker took multiple recruiting trips in June, including stops at Ohio State and Penn State.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO