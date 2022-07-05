ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

As the West is facing an upcoming ‘heat dome,’ Summit County’s weekend looks dry

By Eliza Noe
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummit County weekend forecasts show higher temperatures than seen previously this summer, and it could be a result of a larger shift toward hot weather across the West. Looking at the overall region, some meteorologists are expecting temperatures to rise across the intermountain west heading into this weekend. Monsoon conditions should...

www.summitdaily.com

Summit Daily News

Rapid plant growth from wet weather heightens wildfire risks later in season, officials say

Consistent rain storms over Summit County have dampened wildfire fuels countywide, but they have also led to the growth of grasses and underbrush, Summit Fire & EMS’s Wildland Division said. Once dry, those quick-burning fuels can ferry fires between larger fuels like timber — and from tree lines to homes — when lawns aren’t maintained, officials warned.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Axios Denver

Heat dome to overtake Colorado and boost temps toward triple digits

Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week.Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says.What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.Denver will see at least five straight days of 90-degree temperatures starting Friday.On Saturday, temperatures will near triple digits.Context: Denver hit 100° for the first time in 2022 on June 11 — the earliest point in the calendar year since 1872.Why it matters: Extreme heat is increasingly taking a toll on vulnerable populations.In addition, high temperatures may exacerbate drought conditions across Colorado. The four corners of the state began experiencing "extreme" or"severe" drought at the end of June, while much of the Front Range remains at moderate drought levels, officials report.Yes, but: It could be worse. An early monsoon season helped the southwest part of the state. Durango has received 2 inches of rain since the beginning of June, compared to the average of 0.5 inches, AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff says.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Monsoon Storms Cause Flooding In Colorado Burn Scars

Heavy rain caused flooding near several of Colorado's burn scars on Tuesday, including the Grizzly Creek area. We expect another round of heavy rain on Wednesday with the next surge of monsoon storms to move through. Storms on Wednesday are looking to bring quite a bit of rain. This time...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Gear up like a local: Summit County stores make getting outside easy, accessible

Summer in Summit County means more than cool breezes and good brews, it’s also a time for outdoor activities like camping, biking, hiking and swimming. For many visitors — and some residents — the gear required to participate in those activities is hard to come by. Whether it’s renting electric bikes, paddleboards or camping gear, these Summit County businesses have everything a person might need.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: Lights off and stars on: Let’s protect the night sky — our shared heritage with all living things

“What if we are the last generation to see the night sky?” asks Diane Knutson, president of the International Dark-Sky Association board of directors. The Light Pollution Map shows that light pollution is increasing at an alarming rate throughout the world. Unfortunately, in the communities and open spaces of Summit County, light pollution also continues to escalate.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mudslide fills home in Colorado, reportedly as deep as 10 feet on property

A longtime Georgetown resident is asking the public for help via GoFundMe after a mudslide nearly destroyed his home on July 6. On a GoFundMe created to raise money for repairs, Edward Alexander states that about three feet of mud has filled his bedroom, with a report from KDVR clarifying that the mud is 10 feet deep on some parts of the property. It was also reported that the mudflow was strong enough to breach a wall of the home.
GEORGETOWN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in 20 feet of water at state park in Colorado

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo, presumably drowning after being reported missing from the shore on the afternoon of July 7. The unidentified woman was on the shore in the popular North Sailboard beach area when it was noticed she was gone. Authorities rapidly responded to the scene, arriving in six minutes and using an underwater drone to quickly locate the woman.
PARK COUNTY, CO
365traveler.com

14 BEST DENVER DAY TRIPS PERFECT FOR ADVENTURE

While Denver is such a fun town in Colorado to visit, it’s not the only cool thing around. Located less than two hours from the Mile High City are some of the most beautiful hiking trails in Colorado, the highest drivable pass in North America, great beer, hidden hot springs, and some of the most popular ski resorts in the world.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Flash flood warning closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

The Colorado Department of Transportation is preemptively closing Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon as a result of a flash flood warning issued for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. The National Weather Service announced the warning at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday and is in effect until 5 p.m. Drivers are...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
secretdenver.com

5 Unique Places To See Colorado’s Stunning Wildflowers This Summer

From Denver’s own botanic gardens to trails that lead to stunning blue lakes. Wildflower season is here in Colorado and because of it’s late proximity in the year and short window time, that means wildflowers are usually highly concentrated. These stunning fields of wildflowers that range in different variations will make for beautiful picnics, photographs, and quality time well spent in the outdoors. To make the most of your trip, we’d also highly recommend this awesome guide from Rocky Mountain National Park about how to identify wildflowers to make your experience even richer. Happy trails!
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mudslide closes mountain pass in Colorado

A mudslide at Willowcreek Pass has closed Highway 125 between FS Road 730 and US 40, according to the Grand County Police Department. The roadway from Mile Point 21.5 to Mile Point 0 is affected. Delays are expected, and there is no information on when the highway will be reopened...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Climate-minded homeowners are cutting themselves off from the natural gas system. Where does that leave everyone else?

Don Cameron, a former science teacher and current city councilperson in Golden, Colo., has remodeled his house into a living example of the "electrify everything" movement. The brick ranch home was fit for the cover of a green living magazine even before the remodels. A thriving community garden takes up one side of the front yard, where Cameron and his neighbors grow vegetables. Terraced beds on the opposite side of his driveway support a riot of wildflowers.
GOLDEN, CO
Westword

Colorado Counties With a High COVID Rate Quadruple in Six Weeks

The number of Colorado counties currently registering elevated levels of COVID-19 under the original metric used by the state health department is more than four times higher than it was less than six weeks ago. On May 24, eight counties in the state were at Level Red on the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9 wildflower hikes that are 45 minutes or less from Denver

DENVER — Wildflower season is underway and the flowers are looking especially vibrant across Colorado. Sometimes life gets in the way of making the drive into Colorado's high country. Luckily, there are plenty of places to enjoy the summer season within a few minutes of Denver. Some of these...
DENVER, CO

