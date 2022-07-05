ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'9-1-1: Lonestar' Actor Tyler Sanders, 18, Died By Apparent Overdose

By Rae Batchelor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 18-year-old actor known for his work on 9-1-1: Lonestar's death is being treated as an apparent overdose, according to TMZ. The young star was found dead in his Los Angeles home on June 18th after police responded to a call about a man not breathing. Tyler Sanders was...

