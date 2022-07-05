LRPD investigating shooting at Mabelvale cutoff gas station
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a shooting at a Valero gas station in the 6500 block of Mabelvale cutoff Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Little Rock Police Department, witnesses told investigators both the victim and the suspect left the location shortly after the shooting, just after 5:15 p.m.Little Rock police ID victim in deadly Monday shooting, seeks ID of person tied to case
LRPD officials said officers are still looking for the suspect, but the victim showed up at a hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
