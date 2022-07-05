POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WATER AND BOATING SAFETY TIPS

Peggy Ann Gustoff, 65, of Crookston, Minnesota, passed away early Sunday morning, June 19, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Peggy was born in San Francisco, CA on October 27, 1956, to Merrill Gustoff and Joanne (Wynne) Gustoff. As a young girl, her family moved to Bloomington, Minnesota where she grew up. When she entered her high school years, Peggy moved to Fosston, Minnesota where she lived with her grandparents Howard and Stella Wynne. She graduated from Fosston High School with the Class of 1975. While in high school, Peggy was the head cheerleader for the Fosston Greyhounds! Peggy was later united in marriage to Mark Bradley LaFriniere at Mahnomen, Minnesota. The couple made their home in Bemidji, Minnesota for a time and that is where their son, Joseph, was born. After moving to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Peggy and Brad established a wallpapering business known as Paper Dolls. They also welcomed a daughter, Jessica, who was born a few years later.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO