Polk County, MN

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WATER AND BOATING SAFETY TIPS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is fully underway, and everyone is enjoying beautiful and fun days swimming out on the lakes and rivers or enjoying trips on boats, kayaks, and jet skis. But while those bodies of water can be a source of great summer fun, they can also be dangerous with high tides, flash...

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JULY 8, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Brenda Lee Kraft, 60, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 7/7/2022 – At 3:39 p.m., the CFD responded to Section 22 of Crookston Township for a report of a...
CROOKSTON, MN
GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO ATTEMPTED MURDER FRIDAY NIGHT

On Friday, July 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers from the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane for a disturbance involving several people. Witnesses reported that an involved male suspect was displaying a handgun. Responding officers received a report that...
Body found in river in Moorhead identified

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the body of a man who was pulled from the Red River in north Moorhead Wednesday afternoon. He was 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh of Fargo. The body was spotted near the shoreline. Police say the medical examiner did not find...
MOORHEAD, MN
Minnesota Cars
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Police activity reported in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department has confirmed to WDAY Radio that police activity is taking place in South Fargo. WDAY News First received word of roadways blocked off and police tape scattered at an apartment complex near the intersection of 35th street southwest and 17th avenue south around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.
FARGO, ND
Man shot by Fargo police officer dies, officer placed on administrative leave

FARGO (KFGO) – The driver of a stolen van who was shot by a Fargo police officer has died. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the 28-year-old Jamestown man, who has not been publicly identified, died at a hospital several hours after the shooting at an apartment building in the 3400 blk. of 15th Ave. S. The shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
FARGO, ND
UPDATE: Man dead, one suspect on the run after officer-involved shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in south Fargo. The 28-year-old Native American man from Jamestown was shot by a Fargo Police Officer. Another person is in custody and a third is still on the run. Police were called to an...
FARGO, ND
Law Enforcement Escort Planned for Brandon Sola

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be a law enforcement escort for Brandon Sola on Monday, July 11th from Minot to the Veterans Cemetery in Fargo. Sola was the Police Chief for Carrington and a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003. He lost his life in a motorcycle accident on June 28th near Fargo.
FARGO, ND
Thieves are draining gas tanks; experts weigh in how to protect yours

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Families across the nation are feeling pain at the pump as gas prices remain high. Thieves are feeling that punch too, and some are resorting to siphoning fuel out of tanks. as well as drilling directly into fuel tanks to steal gasoline. Since the...
MOORHEAD, MN
Fargo race car driver killed in western Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — The local racing community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Twenty seven year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Becker County around 10 o’clock Friday night. Becker County authorities say Arneson and a passenger...
Ryan Thorpe, manager of North Dakota's largest ethanol plant, dies

FARGO, N.D. — Ryan Thorpe, the chief operating officer of Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota, has died. Thorpe, 47, of Fargo, died Thursday, July 7, at Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, according to his obituary from Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. Thorpe lived in Fargo with...
FARGO, ND
Man wanted for stealing from ATM at Fargo bank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for help identifying and finding a suspect of criminal mischief. They say the man pictured attempted to pry into an outside ATM connected to a bank. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.241.1405. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.
FARGO, ND
More information on Fargo teacher fired for inappropriate conduct; Help for struggling homeowners; Two women accused of stealing millions

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: More information on Fargo teacher fired for inappropriate conduct; Help for struggling homeowners; Two women accused of stealing millions. One on One: Fargo School Board Member Robin Nelson discusses issues, including...
FARGO, ND
Peggy Ann Gustoff- Obit

Peggy Ann Gustoff, 65, of Crookston, Minnesota, passed away early Sunday morning, June 19, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Peggy was born in San Francisco, CA on October 27, 1956, to Merrill Gustoff and Joanne (Wynne) Gustoff. As a young girl, her family moved to Bloomington, Minnesota where she grew up. When she entered her high school years, Peggy moved to Fosston, Minnesota where she lived with her grandparents Howard and Stella Wynne. She graduated from Fosston High School with the Class of 1975. While in high school, Peggy was the head cheerleader for the Fosston Greyhounds! Peggy was later united in marriage to Mark Bradley LaFriniere at Mahnomen, Minnesota. The couple made their home in Bemidji, Minnesota for a time and that is where their son, Joseph, was born. After moving to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Peggy and Brad established a wallpapering business known as Paper Dolls. They also welcomed a daughter, Jessica, who was born a few years later.
CROOKSTON, MN
Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows

Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
BISMARCK, ND
Heather Beiswenger – Notice of Passing

Heather Aileen Beiswenger, 50, of Grand Forks, ND, and a Fisher, MN native, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Thursday, July 7, 2022, due to complications of ill health. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting her family with funeral arrangements.
GRAND FORKS, ND
POLK COUNTY FAIR CHOCOLATE CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

The Polk County Fair held the annual Chocolate contest on Wednesday evening and was quite a success with some amazing deserts being made!. Adult winners – — 1st place – Sheila Benesh with a Salted Caramel Turtle Cake. 2nd place – Brenda Langued with a German Chocolate...
POLK COUNTY, MN
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES HIGHLAND ADDITIONS AND HIGH SCHOOL REMODEL

The Crookston School Board met on Thursday morning for a special meeting in the Crookston High School in Room D108 to discuss and decide on the options for the Middle School Building Project. Board member Tim Dufault joined the forum via phone call due to testing positive for COVID, but member Patty Dillabough was absent from the meeting.
CROOKSTON, MN

