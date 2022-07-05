Providence launches program to improve patient experience during labor

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- CHA Health Systems (CHS), a global leader in healthcare and biotechnology, today announced a partnership with digital healthcare services company Ceras Health (Ceras) to use its breakthrough digital transitions of care solutions, to drive improved health outcomes and care coordination for the health system’s Medicare and other vulnerable patient populations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005125/en/ (L to R) Marcel Loh, President and Chief Executive Officer, CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center; Yongseok Kim, Chief Executive Officer, CHA Health Systems; Udaya Devineni, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ceras Health; and Anita Waxman, Co-Founder, Business Development, Ceras Health at the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on partnership between the two companies for digital transitions of care solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)
