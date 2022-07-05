ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence launches program to improve patient experience during labor

 2 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence is launching TeamBirth, a care process to improve communication and teamwork during labor between women giving birth, their babies and their care team. TeamBirth focuses on collective communication so all people involved during the birth, including the person giving birth, nurse, delivering provider and...

