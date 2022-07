BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at a busy Inner Harbor intersection after he swung a baseball bat at a squeegee worker following an altercation and someone in the group of squeegee workers opened fire, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver had a “heated interaction” with squeegee workers at the intersection of Light and W. Conway streets, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. The driver went through the intersection, parked his car, pulled out a baseball bat and walked back toward the group. He swung the bat at “one or more” of the squeegee workers, Harrison. “In...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO