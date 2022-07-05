ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Champaign Police: Campustown business hit by stray shot

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTHNu_0gVleqSX00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department said that a shots-fired incident in Campustown Monday evening resulted in a business being hit by a stray bullet.

Champaign Police officials said officers were called to Locust and Green Streets just before 9:50 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. Although no victims have come forward as part of this incident, they said a business was damaged. Additionally, the incident’s proximity to the Champaign County Freedom Celebration warranted additional notification to the community, including an Illini Alert.

The initial investigation indicated that multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of a strip mall at Locust and Green; witnesses reported seeing multiple people involved and several shell casings were found, along with other evidence.

Officers from the University of Illinois Police Department assisted Champaign Police in securing the area and rerouting traffic from Freedom Festival.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Champaign Police asked that if any homeowner or business in the nearby area has exterior surveillance videos, they submit those videos to aid in the investigation. People with videos or other information is asked to contact CPD at 217-351-4545 and arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign Co. Sheriff: Downtown jail closing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure of the county jail in downtown Urbana. The department secured funding from the Champaign County Board to move 70 inmates from the jail in 2021 with the intent of closing the facility due to safety and security concerns. The department said, however, due to […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office looking for school supplies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Back to School BBQ” on August 6th from 4-8pm at the Prairie Fields Park in Savoy. There will be free food and entertainment, and school supplies! If you would like to donate school supplies to help the cause, the Sheriff’s Office said to bring the […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Mattoon Daycare Provider Found Guilty Of Shaking Infant

A Mattoon daycare provider is guilty of shaking a 6-month-old in 2020. Carmen Petak was found guilty on one count of aggravated battery to a child. She was charged after police were called out in January 2020 to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on a report of an injured baby.
MATTOON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Champaign County, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

Man dies of COVID in outbreak at senior living facility

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A COVID-19 outbreak at a senior living facility in downtown Champaign has the residents living there on lockdown. Inman Place, located at the corner of University Avenue and Walnut Street, is dealing with 13 cases, and one of the people living there, a former Champaign Police officer, has died from COVID […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in a drive-by shooting. Officers responded to the West University Avenue and South Fair Street just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, they found a victim who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man from Normal killed in crash after police chase

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a man who was killed in a car crash following a police chase last month. Coroner Kathleen Yoder identified the deceased as 22-year-old Jordan Cason. She determined that Cason died from blunt force injuries caused by his SUV striking a power pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stray#Green Streets#Cpd
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for alleged car theft, driving on to CIRA landing strip

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they have arrested a Chicago man for allegedly stealing a vehicle and then driving it onto a landing strip at Bloomington’s airport. Police allege that Stephon Carter, 33, drove a stolen Black Audi A6 through a fence...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

State Police reveal new info about Route 47 crash

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Illinois Route 47 that left three people hurt on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection with Harvest Lane just south of the town limits and involved a semi-truck and a Chevrolet Express van. State Troopers said they […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police: 3 people taken to hospital after crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on southbound I-57 near Champaign. In a news release, troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle, a 2013 Ford F150, was entering a construction zone when the vehicle changed lanes. The driver then lost control of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Investigators continue looking into cause of fire at AMC theater

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police and Fire are investigating after a fire inside a movie theater. Firefighters were called out to the AMC Theater on Meijer Drive around 9 p.m. last Friday. Employees found smoke in one of the theaters. They believed it was coming from a projector room. Champaign Fire Spokesman Randy Smith […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAND TV

Shots fired near Champaign County Freedom Celebration

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday near the Champaign County Freedom Celebration. No victims were found, but Champaign Police said one business was hit by a stray bullet. An initial investigation showed multiple shots were fired in a parking lot in the 0-50 block...
WCIA

Shots fired in Campustown Monday evening

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police confirm shots were fired near Locust and Green Street before 9:50p Monday evening. The University of Illinois Police and Illini Alert tweeted that they are asking those in the area to leave if it is safe to do so, or secure in place. Our...
WCIA

Champaign road closing for pavement patching

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing part of a street in Champaign later this week in order to complete pavement patching. Weather permitting, Cottage Court will close between White Street and Springfield Avenue on Friday and will remain closed all of next week. The street will remain open at White Street to allow access to local properties, but through traffic will not be allowed.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Christensen Farms: No one hurt after barn fire

UPDATE: Officials with Christensen Farms said no one was hurt in the fire at their location outside of Kansas, IL.. Communications Director Amber Portner stated they are presuming the fire was started after one of their buildings was hit by lightning. They are waiting for investigators to announce the official cause. Portner said everyone got […]
KANSAS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington police issue warning over Orbeez guns

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Police in Bloomington are issuing a warning over Orbeez guns, toy guns that shoot water or gel pellets. According to Brandt Parsley, the public information officer at the Bloomington Police Department, police have received calls involving these types of guns on a daily basis for the past two weeks. Most of the calls involve pre-teens or teens.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Man shot multiple times while driving on University Avenue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — UPDATE:. A Champaign man suffered multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday night after an SUV pulled up next to him and someone inside of the vehicle fired multiple rounds, according to police. Officers were called at 7:35 p.m. to the scene in the 1600-block of West...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for robbery suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating the person who committed an armed robbery last month. The robbery happened at Slim Chickens located off of Neil Street in Champaign around 10 p.m. on June 12th. Officials state the suspect entered the business armed with a gun, ordered store employees in the office and forced them to turn over the contents of the safe.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy