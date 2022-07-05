Champaign Police: Campustown business hit by stray shot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department said that a shots-fired incident in Campustown Monday evening resulted in a business being hit by a stray bullet.

Champaign Police officials said officers were called to Locust and Green Streets just before 9:50 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. Although no victims have come forward as part of this incident, they said a business was damaged. Additionally, the incident’s proximity to the Champaign County Freedom Celebration warranted additional notification to the community, including an Illini Alert.

The initial investigation indicated that multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of a strip mall at Locust and Green; witnesses reported seeing multiple people involved and several shell casings were found, along with other evidence.

Officers from the University of Illinois Police Department assisted Champaign Police in securing the area and rerouting traffic from Freedom Festival.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Champaign Police asked that if any homeowner or business in the nearby area has exterior surveillance videos, they submit those videos to aid in the investigation. People with videos or other information is asked to contact CPD at 217-351-4545 and arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.