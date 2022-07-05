VIDEO: Watch as driver hits two vehicles in Lakewood, and flees scene

Shoplifting – On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 2:36 p.m., Officers Lee and D’Antonio responded to Home Depot for a shoplifting incident. Upon their arrival, officers met with one of the store’s asset protection employees. The employee reported that they had observed two unknown male subjects place numerous outdoor power tools on a cart which were valued in excess of $1,000.00. The employee stopped one of the suspects as he was attempting to leave the store without paying for the merchandise, at which time the suspect abandoned the items and left. The suspects have not been identified.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO