Wichita Falls, TX

Sports Spotlight: Derrick Ogechi’s National Team experience and season-ending injury

By M.J. Baird
 2 days ago

Midwestern State men’s basketball player Derrick Ogechi is preparing for his third season in Wichita Falls. He brings with him significant life experiences, having spent time at the highest levels of basketball as well as not playing the sport at all.

In this two-part Sports Spotlight Derrick shares what he learned from the opportunity to represent his Nation on the World’s stage, plus his battle to return to the court after a devastating injury.

