Florida State

LISTEN: Florida Parent Activist Warns of "WOKE Meal" Deals from Washington

By Gordon Byrd
 2 days ago

TAMPA --The Parental Rights in Education law is in effect, prohibiting discussion of sex and gender issues in 3rd grade and below. But a leading supporter warns that the Biden administration may grab school "lunch funding" to punish Florida for those and other rules.

Tiffany Justice is co-founder of the group Moms for Liberty. "What you have is governors like Ron DeSantis who say 'you can keep your wokeness and your transgender guidelines and I'll find a way to fund lunch programs in my state if that's what I need to do'."

Two Republican members of Congress have introduced a bill they call the "Stop Woke Meals Act". It's meant to keep the Department of Agriculture from withholding school lunch funding to school districts and states which require students to use bathrooms and compete in sports that match their sex at birth.

FLORIDA STATE
