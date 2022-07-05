ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Ridge, LA

John Curtis hires former Tulane, McMain standout Alendra Brown to coach girls basketball

By CHRISTOPHER DABE
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Alendra Brown began coaching basketball so she could share her playing experiences with younger players. Her next chance at that will come at John Curtis. Brown, a former Tulane and McMain standout, was named the girls basketball coach at the River Ridge school on Tuesday. "The reason I got...

www.nola.com

thegazebogazette.com

Two Pass High Siblings Graduate in the Medical Field

Two siblings alumni from Pass Christian High School; Sydney Labat and Steven Labat, graduated in the class of 2022 for their medical fields. Both siblings were children of Mr. Brian Labat and Dr. Rymsky Graves-Labat from Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. Sydney Camille Labat, M.D. graduated from Tulane University Medical School...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rene Cizio

Here are 45 New Words or Phrases I Heard in New Orleans

Even English-speaking visitors will have to learn some New Orleans yatspeak and slang to understand everything they hear in the city. I was constantly delighted by the new words and usage I heard during my month’s stay. Despite speaking “English,” between the various colorful dialects and the words I’d never heard before, I was constantly trying to figure out what I’d just heard and what did it mean?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

LSU Health detects two new Omicron subvariants in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Scientists in New Orleans have detected two new subvariants of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Louisiana State University announced on Tuesday. According to the university, three cases of the BE.1 and one case of the BF.1 were discovered at the LSU Health Precision Medicine Lab after a series of tests conducted in late June. Researchers say the subvariants had not yet been detected in the United States until now.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

2022 Essence Festival Recap!

Here’s a quick recap of the action-packed weekend at the 2022 Essence Festival in New Orleans. This article will be updated throughout the week as we continue to air recaps of the event!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Six new Jefferson Parish principals, and other metro area schools news

JEFFERSON PARISH SCHOOLS LEADERSHIP: New principals have been appointed for six Jefferson Parish public schools. They are:. At Tom Benson School in Kenner, Sommer Anderson-Picou: She previously was principal of Broadmoor STEM Academy in Shreveport, and also was a math curriculum specialist for Caddo Parish Public Schools. Her two decades in education began as a math teacher.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans among top 10 cities for recreation, alongside Orlando and San Diego, new ranking says

New Orleans is known to tourists as Bourbon Street and the French Quarter, but a new survey ranked it in the top 10 for recreation. The rankings were determined by finance website Wallethub, which ranked New Orleans behind Las Vegas, Orlando and San Diego, among others. A researcher at the University of New Orleans urban planning department, Tara Tolford, says that she's not surprised.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Orleans woman brings sweet treats to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Sharon Richardson's office isn't full of computers and printers. "I do not like working in corporate America," said Richardson. What she does like is cooking. Richardson turned her passion into a really sweet business. "We use raw sugar, butter, a little vanilla and a pinch of...
AUSTIN, TX
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

The Bulls are Back in New Orleans

In addition to all the cultural celebrations and festivities New Orleans celebrates, none can get more interesting than the Running of the Bulls event happening this summer. Now if you are a world-traveler or have heard of this event before, you know it originates in Pamplona, Spain and is held every July 7 to 14. Knowing this, how did it come to New Orleans? Did the city get actual bulls to fun freely throughout the French Quarter? Before these questions are answered, let's first look at the history of this tradition in Pamplona and how it comes to entertain New Orleans residents.
fox8live.com

FOX 8 Defenders: Lot filled with crab traps upsets neighbors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Code Enforcement has opened an investigation into a piece of land in a Venetian Isles neighborhood, zoned residential, but used to store and clean crab traps. Calls from Meg Gatto and the FOX 8 Defenders prompted the city to take action...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

