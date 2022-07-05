ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

LRPD investigating shooting at Mabelvale cutoff gas station

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a shooting at a Valero gas station in the 6500 block of Mabelvale cutoff Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, witnesses told investigators both the victim and the suspect left the location shortly after the shooting, just after 5:15 p.m.

Little Rock police ID victim in deadly Monday shooting, seeks ID of person tied to case

LRPD officials said officers are still looking for the suspect, but the victim showed up at a hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mabelvale, AR
KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

