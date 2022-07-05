ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
200,000-pound shipment of baby formula arrives at Philadelphia International Airport

By 6abc Digital Staff
 2 days ago
The shipment of baby formula will head straight to shelves at stores like Walmart and Target.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Relief is on the way for parents who rely on baby formula.

A 200,000-pound shipment from Bubs, a company in Melbourne, Australia, arrived in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

The shipment of baby formula touched down at the UPS air hub here at Philadelphia International Airport and will head straight to shelves at stores like Walmart and Target.

Over the past few months, UPS said it has quickly moved more than 95 tons of baby formula to areas where families are in need.

This is all part of President Biden's "Operation Fly Formula" to help with the ongoing baby formula shortage.

Tuesday's shipment marks the company's fourth to arrive.

The delivery will be able to fill about 5.5 million 8-ounce bottles.

