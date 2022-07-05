ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Natalie Portman puts on a very leggy display in super short scarlet minidress teamed with a floral headpiece at Thor premiere in London

By Elmira Tanatarova For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Natalie Portman showed off her toned physique in a scarlet minidress as she attended the UK Gala Screening of Thor: Love And Thunder in London with her husband on Tuesday.

The actress, 41, who plays Jane Foster and Mighty Thor in the Marvel films, flaunted her sculpted legs as she sidled up next to her beau Benjamin Millepied, 45.

She accessorised her colourful look with an ornate floral headpiece, which matched the stunner's red kitten heels perfectly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZd5b_0gVldu1e00
Lady in Red: Natalie Portman showed off her toned physique in a shoulderless scarlet minidress as she attended the UK Gala Screening of 'Thor: Love And Thunder' in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yh1ui_0gVldu1e00
 Wow: She accessorised her colourful look with an ornate floral headpiece, which matched the stunner's look perfectly

Natalie opted for a theatrical make-up look with a bold crimson lip, lashings of blush and dark, smokey eyes.

The star added a grungy touch with some black nail polish, her slicked back tresses collected into a neat bun.

Meanwhile Benjamin cut a casual figure in an all-black ensemble with a dark button-up worn under a bomber jacket as he cuddled up to his wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZStQZ_0gVldu1e00
Cosy display: The actress, 41, who plays Jane Foster in the Marvel films, flaunted her sculpted legs as she sidled up next to her beau Benjamin Millepied, 45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IgqrW_0gVldu1e00
Glam: Natalie opted for a theatrical make-up look with a bold crimson lip, lashings of blush and dark, smokey eyes

Be a lady in red like Natalie in Dior

Dior Cruise collection 2023

Shop the brand here

Natalie Portman turned heads at the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in London. The actress, who's been cutting an elegant figure at every red carpet event to promote her new film, didn't disappoint with a Dior outfit choice.

She was styled by Ryan Hastings, who opted for a custom-made look from the brand's Cruise collection 2023. It featured a bandeau neckline and a voluminous mini skirt in a ladylike ensemble.

Natalie accessorized it with a romantic floral headpiece, impeccable makeup and heeled sandals.

You can't snap Natalie's gorgeous piece just yet. However, you can click the image to browse the brand's current collection.

Alternatively, if you're looking for a budget-friendly buy, head to the carousel to find similar options.

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

Natalie appeared in high spirits at the star studded event as she caught up with her co-stars.

The Star Wars movies alum was also snapped with director Taika Waititi, 46, and Tessa Thompson, who stars as Valkyrie.

The actress, 38, exuded glamour in a gold distressed gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lBpk_0gVldu1e00
Stunning: Meanwhile Benjamin cut a casual figure in an all-black ensemble with a dark button-up worn under a bomber jacket as he cuddled up to his wife
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDgGe_0gVldu1e00
Pals: The Star Wars movies alum was also snapped with director Taika Waititi, 46, and Tessa Thompson, who stars as Valkyrie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030pLx_0gVldu1e00
Dramatic: The star added a grungy touch with some black nail polish, her slicked back tresses collected into a neat bun 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4P4p_0gVldu1e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6M8m_0gVldu1e00
All smiles: Natalie appeared in high spirits at the star studded event as she caught up with her co-stars

The strapless number gleamed under the camera flashes, and hugged Tessa's incredible curves.

It boasted a daringly high slit that showed off the star's toned legs and matching metallic gold boots.

She toted her essential belongings in a coordinating gold handbag, and wore a golf choker around her neck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxYAY_0gVldu1e00
Golden girl: The strapless number gleamed under the camera flashes, and hugged Tessa's incredible curves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwJc0_0gVldu1e00
Loved up: Natalie and her husband put on a cosy display as Benjamin made an appearance to support his wife 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOgAV_0gVldu1e00
Smiles: The pair looked every inch the doting couple they are as they attended the screening for Natalie's latest Marvel flick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Om4jG_0gVldu1e00
Colour theme: Natalie stunned in her chic all-red ensemble, accessorised with a beautiful floral headpiece
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJKGJ_0gVldu1e00

The fourth Thor film sees the hammer-wielding superhero go up against the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

Set in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has given up his superhero ways.

He enlists the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and other friends to help fight Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280TpS_0gVldu1e00
Story: Set in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has given up his superhero ways

Comments / 9

Related
IGN

Lena Headey Was Cut from Thor 4 - and Is Apparently Being Sued for It

Lena Headey is reportedly being sued by her former agency for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees relating to several projects, including her cut Thor: Love and Thunder role. Variety reports that U.K. agency Troika, who previously represented Headey, has filed a lawsuit against the actor over outstanding commission fees...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Alicia Silverstone Approves of Natalie Portman's "Clueless" Moment in Yellow '90s Plaid

The new Marvel movie "Thor: Love and Thunder" is set to be released on Friday, July 8, and the star-studded cast has had their hands full with press events and red carpets. In particular, the film series' returning star, Natalie Portman, has been turning heads with her brightly colored press tour outfits. Never one to shy away from bold fashion statements, Portman most recently embraced a '90s aesthetic in a custom set that was both timeless and an unmistakeable nod to the classic film "Clueless."
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Benjamin Millepied
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Christian Bale
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headpiece#Scarlet#Marvel#Dior
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Queen Elizabeth 'Felt Uncomfortable' With Prince William & His Family Traveling By Helicopter, Royal Watcher Reveals

Grounded! Prince William and his family will be scaling back on their time in helicopters, according to royal commentator Richard Palmer. "I mean, I think they've been curtailed with [flying in a helicopter] a little bit," Palmer told the Express. "I think the Queen felt, certainty let it be known, that she felt uncomfortable about the entire family traveling by helicopter."
U.K.
Billboard

Here’s Why Dua Lipa Can Be Sued for Posting Photos of Herself to Instagram

For the second time in a year, Dua Lipa is facing a lawsuit over posting a paparazzi picture of herself to her Instagram account. In a suit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in California, New York-based photographer Robert Barbera claims that the singer committed copyright infringement by posting pics he took of her to the platform in July 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
MUSIC
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

471K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy