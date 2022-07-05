ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Omaha Black Votes Matter announces expansion of history tours

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Black Votes Matter announced new opportunities in their North Omaha Legacy Tours as well as their National Black History Tour on Tuesday.

Following massive success, the North Omaha Legacy Tours will now offer 50 seats for passengers instead of just 15 per tour.

Preston Love Jr., CEO and founder of Black Votes Matter says those tours have not only offered historical insight to the citizens of Omaha they also brought in a lot of business to local shops and restaurants in North Omaha.

"I bring you here to tell you about the tremendous economic impact that we're having on North Omaha because of the legacy tour," said Love.

Love also announced that their national tour is expanding to include a stop in Jackson, Mississippi.

He says that the tour leaves a profound impact on the kids who take it.

A group of 40 kids and 25 adults will be leaving next Sunday.

