Billings, MT

Billings police continuing to investigate weekend stabbing

By Hailey Monaco
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
Billings police are continuing to investigate a fatal stabbing over the weekend on Billings South Side.

The Billings Police Department responded to the stabbing around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim was rushed to the hospital but later died due to her injuries.

The victim was identified by family members as 24-year-old Jessie Jane Guardipee. Her brother, Winston Caufield, told MTN News Tuesday that she was a mother to two twin girls and a friend to all.

“No matter what she did, the best for them. She was the best mom,” said Caufield.

The incident occurred near Guardipee's home on the 200 block of South 27 th Street.

Friends and relatives say that even if her home was not in the best location, it was always a safe spot for them and her door was always open.

“She always took care of everybody. When someone needed help, she always, no matter what, she tried to help them out. That’s just the kind of person she was,” Caufield said.

Police believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and they are aware of a suspect, but so far no arrests have been made. They say there is no threat to the public.

Two days after the stabbing, Billings firefighters responded to a structure fire at the same address. Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick told MTN News that authorities don't believe the fire is related to the stabbing, but firefighters are still determining whether arson was the cause.

Guardipee’s family will remember her vibrant personality and are raising money for her twin girls.

“She was a mom, she was a sister, she was a daughter, she was a friend. She was just the best,” Caufield said.

Q2 News

Q2 News

