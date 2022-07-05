ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Venezuela billing Colombian pipeline for oil spills -report

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryR4S_0gVldlKL00

BOGOTA, July 5 (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities "frequently" bill Colombian oil companies over contamination caused by crude leaking from a pipeline that runs adjacent to the border shared by the two countries, a German non-profit organization said in a report this week.

Colombia's oil pipelines, which are managed by Cenit, a subsidiary of majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol (ECO.CN), are plagued by criminal gangs that steal thousands of barrels of crude per day to make pategrillo, a rudimentary gasoline used for making cocaine.

Illicit valves installed on the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline to siphon crude fall off easily when oil is pumped along the infrastructure, the report from foundation Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung said, leading to spills that pollute rivers which flow into Lake Maracaibo, in Venezuela.

"Venezuelan authorities frequently send invoices to Colombian companies responsible for oil infrastructure," the report added.

Reuters could not independently verify invoices were sent or paid. Ecopetrol did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Ministry of Mines and Energy declined to comment.

Cenit did not comment on whether it had received invoices from Venezuelan authorities, or paid them, but insisted it operated to the highest standards.

"Affectations including illicit valves for stealing hydrocarbons are caused by third parties," the company told Reuters in a statement.

Venezuela's oil ministry and communications ministry did not respond to questions. Neither did state-owned oil company PDVSA.

Pictures seen by Reuters taken in Colombia's Catatumbo region, through which the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline runs, show oil contamination in rivers.

Frosty relations between Colombia and Venezuela hinder authorities' abilities to clean up damage caused by oil spills, Bram Ebus, a Dutch criminologist and one of the report's authors told Reuters.

"From an ecological point of view, the reinstatement of diplomatic relations is crucial," he said, raising hope that leftist Colombian president-elect Gustavo Petro may be more willing to discuss such issues than the current government.

Theft from Colombia's oil pipeline hit at least a six-year high in the first half of 2021, a Reuters investigation found, as criminal groups looked to replace dwindling supplies of smuggled Venezuelan gasoline for use in the drug trade. read more

Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Additional reporting by Mayela Armas in Caracas Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Petro
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spills#Government Of Venezuela#Petroleum#Colombian#German#Venezuelan
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
Benzinga

With Vladimir Putin And Narendra Modi In Audience, Xi Jinping Calls For World To End 'Sanctions Abuse'

Targeting Western sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the world "must abandon Cold War mentality" and "bloc confrontation." What Happened: During the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the audience, Xi criticized global sanctions without any direct references.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Japan Alarmed by China, Russia Team-Up as NATO Turns Eye to Asia

Japanese officials lodged fresh protests with Beijing and rang up Moscow this week after Chinese and Russian government vessels were seen operating off the disputed Senkaku Islands, according to a report out of Tokyo. Japan administers the uninhabited island chain in the East China Sea, but the islets are also...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

484K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy