ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, MT

Gardiner businesswoman faces new reality with park gate closed

By Jane McDonald
KBZK News
KBZK News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UcgAZ_0gVlde9G00

GARDINER — Gardiner, a highly trafficked gateway community to Yellowstone National Park, is seeing little foot traffic as its entrance to the park remains closed.

Picnic benches are empty, crosswalks are quiet, and some restaurants and hotels have decided to remain closed throughout the season: the wake of the flooding in Gardiner has already shaken this small community.

Rebecca Stoneberger, the owner of the coffee stand Bears Brew, estimates that 200 to 500 people stop in for coffee in Gardiner when the park entrance is open.

Now, things are different. “I’m going to say about 100 (people) at best,” Stoneberger said, “Some days I only see maybe 20.”

Stoneberger grew up in Bozeman, and after some time away from the Treasure State returned to Gardiner to start a new chapter of her life. Trained in the culinary arts, Stoneberger found a natural fit in the food and beverage industry of the community.

“I found this little shack in West Yellowstone in a junkyard, and I had it moved over here in October of 2021, and I opened December 1st so I haven’t even opened one year yet,” Stoneberger said.

On Monday, June 13th, the flooding of the Yellowstone River began, with videos, photos, rescues, and more following. Not hesitating, Stoneberger began working to help her community through her business and her time. On Friday, she made a trip to Bozeman to get water for her fellow business owners—so they can get open and begin serving locals and visitors.

“We’ve had COVID, we had the fire and now we want to build Gardiner back, let’s support each other and get back on the board!” Stoneberger said.

Locals often patron Stoneberger’s store, the passerby and family as well, but she hopes that other Montanans will make the trip to Gardiner.

“We need every little bit,” Stoneberger said, “If you’ve never experienced Gardiner, then come and create your dream, that’s pretty much what we need to do. We’ve had so much catastrophe happen the past three years, that there’s so much newness here that we can create your dream.”

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

U.S. Secretary of the Interior tours Gardiner following floods

GARDINER, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte met Thursday afternoon with Deb Haaland, U.S. Secretary of the Interior, and Cam Sholly, Superintendent of Yellowstone National Park. During a walking tour of Gardiner, the governor emphasized the importance to area communities of reopening the park's entrance and rebuilding the road as quickly as possible.
GARDINER, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman residents told to prepare for road closures, detours

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The city of Bozeman is now in construction season. It means people will need to be prepared to navigate road closures and detours for the next couple of months as crews work to take advantage of their brief window. “It's extremely important to capitalize on good...
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Yellowstone, MT
City
Gardiner, MT
Local
Montana Business
City
Bozeman, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Gallatin County Severe Thunderstorm Watch Wednesday Afternoon

Rowdy weather conditions may arrive in Gallatin County with strong, gusty winds and possible hail on Wednesday afternoon. There are several areas in southwest Montana that may be affected by severe weather this afternoon. See below for a complete list of areas of concern. (There's a lot of them!) Central Montana counties are also included in this Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire reports structure fire on S. Tracy under control

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire responded to the 1600 block of S. Tracy on Thursday morning, for the report of a structure fire. By the time the first unit arrived on scene, there was no smoke showing and the fire was under control. A single unit remained on scene to follow up, according to the department's social media.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newness#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone River#Culinary Arts#Servi
MY 103.5

This Montana Restaurant is One of America’s Best Hidden Gems

Montana is full of amazing restaurants. Depending on where you are in the state, you're guaranteed to find a great place to eat. Our friend Michelle Heart in Boise, Idaho recently wrote an article about the best hidden gem restaurant in Idaho. We were curious to find out what restaurant is the best hidden gem in Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Craving Italian? This Restaurant Has The Best Lasagna in Montana

When we think of Italian food, pasta, pizza, or my favorite—gnocchi—usually comes to mind. However, there is one other classic dish that I don't think gets enough credit. Lovefood published a list on Where To Eat Your State's Best Lasagna, and I immediately clicked on the article. Lasagna is a dish that might seem rather ordinary when it comes to Italian cuisine, but if done right, it can top the list. How can you say no to layers of sauce, meat, pasta, and cheese? So where in Montana serves the best lasagna?
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
explorebigsky.com

Bozeman musician to take stage in Big Sky

BOZEMAN – Bozeman-based singer/songwriter Madeline Hawthorne understands the importance of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s open spaces. She’s been in Montana for 15 years after growing up in New Hampshire, and finds inspiration for much of her music in the landscape around her. “As someone who lives here...
BIG SKY, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy