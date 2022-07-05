ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Minnesota 6-year-old’s phone found in Mississippi River Park days after mother’s suicide, police say

By Michael Ruiz
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota authorities have turned their attention to a park along part of the Mississippi River in the search for a missing 6-year-old whose mother police found dead after an apparent suicide over the weekend. Elle Ragin, of Northfield, has not been seen since Sunday, June 19, according to Northfield...

