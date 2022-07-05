ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Biden admin sues Arizona over law requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections

By Louis Casiano
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department is suing Arizona over a law that is slated to take effect next year that would require voters to provide proof of American citizenship to cast ballots in federal elections. In a court complaint filed Tuesday, the DOJ alleged House Bill 2492 violates the National Voter...

Pamela Lynn Willis
2d ago

NC voted to have proof of ID yet elected officials ignored the people's vote yet again.... unconstitutional it is not to show proof of ID and citizenship. SECURE THE ELECTION BY ONLY LIVING CITIZENS BEING ALLOWED TO VOTE. We already have a big enough problem with the overflow of illegals and refugees from Bidens Failures. No more under the table suitcases of ballots to be processed in the middle of the night.

#notwoke
2d ago

Wonder why that is ...... maybe because he wants illegal votes hahaha nah that can't be it because that would be against the law! but wait it is Biden and he can do whatever he wants and subvert laws to his political end

tim mccraney
2d ago

but showing ID is racist like casihng welfare checks you need a photo ID to open bank account I guess that's racist too

