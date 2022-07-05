Sonora Police Asking Public’s Finding Missing Teen

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested a man on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm after an incident where a teenage girl was shot while asleep in her bed. The Modesto Police Department says the 15-year-old was hurt back on July 2. Detectives believe the suspect, 22-year-old Giovanni Omar Gutierrez-Garcia, was handling the gun in the garage of a home near the teen’s residence when it went off. The bullet managed to go through the wall of the teen’s home and then hit her in the back. Police say Gutierrez-Garcia left the area after the incident, but he later turned himself in. He is now facing charges of possession of an assault weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, and inflicting great bodily injury in the commission of a felony. The girl is expected to survive her injuries, police say.

MODESTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO