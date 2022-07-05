ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

Sonora Police Asking Public’s Finding Missing Teen

By Nic Peterson
 2 days ago

Sonora, CA– Sonora Police Department is asking for help with any information on a missing local teenager....

CBS Sacramento

Stockton Man Shot And Killed At Holiday Park

STOCKTON (CBS) — Stockton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a fatal shooting. On July 8, at 12:31 a.m., in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane, a 35-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. Stockton Police don’t have a motive or any suspect information that they can release. Police ask that anyone with information call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Electra Fire Containment Climbs, Public’s Help Sought

Update at 11:55 a.m.: CAL Fire is turning to the public for help to determine the possible cause of the Electra Fire. This morning, an alert was issued for witnesses to come forward. CAL Fire is asking that anyone who was on Electra Road when the flames broke out at around 3:44 p.m. on July 4th to call the tip line at 1-800-468-4408 with any relevant information. A further update on the fire can be viewed below.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Sonora, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sonora, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX26

Man wanted for robbery at 7-Eleven in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is looking for a man that they say robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in Merced. Police responded to a robbery Friday morning around 4:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Carmel Road and East Gerard Road in Merced. When they arrived, the...
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Girl, 15, Survives Bullet Shot Through Bedroom Wall

MODESTO (CBS13) — A 15-year-old Modesto girl said she has forgiven the man who allegedly shot her through her closet wall. The Modesto Police Department said this happened early Saturday morning. Aurora Morales recalled that terrifying morning she was shot. “I was literally bleeding internally and about to drown in my own blood,” she said. Aurora was sleeping in her own bed after a night with friends when she was woken up by a loud noise and a bullet piercing through her bedroom wall. “[It was] like something exploded,” she said. “I was having trouble breathing. That’s when I knew I got hurt.” Her family,...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton hospital asks for public’s help to identify unknown patient

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, an unidentified Hispanic man was brought to Stockton Dignity Health hospital after being found near Bank of America on East Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. According to a press release, Dignity Health is seeking help in identifying the patient because no evidence of his identity was with him […]
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

One killed in apparent hit-and-run in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said one person was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday night t the intersection of McHenry and Standiford Avenue. The police said officers responded to call just before 11 p.m. of a person “down in the roadway.”. According to police,...
MODESTO, CA
Man wanted for alleged assault on officers in El Dorado County

Originally published as a Placerville CHP Facebook post:. “On June 24, 2022, California Highway Patrol officers assigned to the Placerville Area stopped Anthony Vincent Conti, Jr. Conti resisted arrest and physically assaulted two officers. Conti ran from the scene. Two officers received were injured and hospitalized as a result of the assault.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Railroad bridge catches on fire in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A railroad bridge in Stockton caught fire on Thursday, affecting traffic in the area.  The fire occurred near Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Stockton Police said officers went to help with traffic control at Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue. While officers […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

2 people arrested in Electra Fire evacuation zones

JACKSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in evacuations zones for the Electra Fire in Amador County. Find the latest updates on evacuation zones for the Electra Fire here. On Wednesday morning, deputies with the Amador County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle that continued...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Girl, 15, Shot In Bed After Gun Goes Off In Garage Nearby; Suspect Arrested

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested a man on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm after an incident where a teenage girl was shot while asleep in her bed. The Modesto Police Department says the 15-year-old was hurt back on July 2. Detectives believe the suspect, 22-year-old Giovanni Omar Gutierrez-Garcia, was handling the gun in the garage of a home near the teen’s residence when it went off. The bullet managed to go through the wall of the teen’s home and then hit her in the back. Police say Gutierrez-Garcia left the area after the incident, but he later turned himself in. He is now facing charges of possession of an assault weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, and inflicting great bodily injury in the commission of a felony. The girl is expected to survive her injuries, police say.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 50, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Man arrested after teenager shot sleeping in her bed

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said it has arrested a man in connection with a July 2 shooting incident that sent a 15-year-old to the hospital. Police said Giovanni Omar Gutierrez-Garcia, 22, was handling a gun in the garage of his home on Inez Drive, near the victim’s home when the gun was accidentally discharged.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Man walks away with 21 pairs of jeans from Stockton store

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, on May 17, a man entered a business on the 10800 block of Trinity Parkway in Stockton and stole 21 pairs of jeans. Police said that he selected 21 pairs of men’s Levi’s and then...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Electra Fire: 2 arrested after found in evacuation zones, officials say

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested for being in evacuation zones for the Electra Fire burning in Amador County, officials said. The Amador County Sheriff's Office said the first arrest happened Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers told deputies around 11:50 a.m. that a vehicle moved past a roadblock at Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road in the city of Jackson. Deputies approached the driver, 31-year-old Jose Martinezestrada of Plymouth, and arrested him after determining he "had no legitimate reason for being in the evacuation zone."
AMADOR COUNTY, CA

