Santa Barbara County, CA

UPDATE: Watt Fire at Vandenberg Space Force Base fully contained

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONdfR_0gVldAra00

UPDATE (8:45 a.m.) - Vandenberg officials say the fire was fully contained Tuesday.
___

UPDATE (6 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County's helicopter has been released from the incident.

Fog has moved in over the area, pushing into the Santa Ynez Valley. Fire officials say people in the Santa Ynez Valley may smell smoke but there are no other active fires in the area.
___

UPDATE (4:28 p.m.) - Vandenberg Public Affairs officials say the fire is burning on the north side of the base and is not threatening any structures.

The cause of the fire was reportedly determined to be a downed power line.

Base personnel are being asked to avoid the area while firefighters are on scene.
___

(3:57 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire officials are responding to a vegetation fire at Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday.

The Watt fire broke out at around 3 p.m. Fire officials say the fire is wind-driven and has burned 20 acres.

Multiple units from Santa Barbara County fire are assisting including their air support.

Fire officials say the current weather conditions are pushing drift smoke from the fire towards Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills area north of Lompoc. They say there are no other fires in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

