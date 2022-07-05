ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen opens up about mental health struggle

By AJ Holliday
 2 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen announced on Instagram that he has been in rehab the past month for mental health reasons.

“The pressure we feel as athletes is insurmountable and can be too much at times. I don’t want to focus on the bad though, I want to shed light on the good that has come of this,” Cohen said.

Cohen has been at Herren Wellness Recovery Center, located in Massachusetts. He says he has learned many things during his recovery.

“The biggest lesson, it’s okay to not be okay but it is not okay to not say you’re not okay,” Cohen wrote. “I know I’m not alone when I say I felt for the longest I had no support.”

Cohen is going into his junior year with the Crimson Tide. He started 14 games last season at left tackle.

