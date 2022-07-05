ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Retired Detroit police officer pilots plane to rescue dogs in urgent need of medical care, homes

By Kimberly Craig
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "He, absolutely, has a heart of gold," dog rescuer Jennifer Wright said about a former Detroit Police Department officer who uses his own plane, fuel and time to save dogs facing euthanasia in shelters because no one is looking for them or their owners have surrendered them to face whatever fate holds on their own.

The dogs are often sick, injured or just unwanted in their old age. And time is up at shelters with limited space or funds to help with their medical needs.

"These guys, you know, they deserve better," Bryan Ede said while holding little Greta, a 14-year-old dog he adopted himself several months ago.

Ede knows when he gets a call or a text from Wright that there's a good chance she's going to ask him to fly his plane somewhere in the next 12 to 24 hours to save the life of a dog or several dogs.

Wright is the director of the nonprofit Dachshund Haus and Corgi Rescue. She met Ede about five years ago when she was looking for new insurance.

A police officer she knew suggested she talk to Ede, who owns Michigan Insurance and Financial Services.

"She told me she ran a Dachshund rescue. I was like, 'No way. I used to have one. If you ever need some help, I do have my pilot's license. I have a plane.'"

Ede has been flying to rescue the pint-sized dogs ever since.

And at the start of the long holiday weekend, Ede got another call.

Wright told 7 Action News, "I called him at 9:30 on Friday night and said, 'Can you fly to go pick these dogs up?' He left at 9 o'clock the next morning and went and got them."

The latest trip involved the rescue of three Dachshunds in desperate need of veterinary care.

The trio had been living in a shed with their owner without electricity or running water. Their owner had a stroke and was taken to a facility and is no longer able to provide any kind of care for the dogs.

Shelter workers from North Central Indiana Spay and Neuter met Ede at the airport with the trio crated and ready for the flight to Michigan.

"Money is tight for the rescue. So, this is where we step in," he said.

If you'd like to learn more about the Dachshund Haus and Corgi Rescue or make a donation, visit their Facebook page.

Watch the story in the video player above.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Pets & Animals
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Dog Rescue Adoption#Detroit Police Department#Corgi Rescue#7 Action News
iHeartRadio

Woman Walking Along Michigan Freeway With 55-Gallon Drum On Head Arrested

A Michigan woman has been arrested after she was walking along the freeway with an empty 55-gallon drum on her head, according to CBS Detroit. A Michigan State Police trooper was heading northbound on 1-75 near Big Beaver Road Sunday (July 3) when they saw Ellen Baracy of Grosse Point walking on the right shoulder, according to officials. The woman had a 55-gallon drum over her head. When the trooper stopped to check on the 33-year-old Baracy, she said she was picking up litter. Police claim she was not cooperative and that "At this point, based on her erratic behavior, the trooper began to suspect she was under the influence of some type of drug."
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
whmi.com

Boy Dies from Floating Playground Structure at Camp Dearborn

A 10-year-old boy has died in a water-related accident at Camp Dearborn in Oakland County. Michigan State Police say the child fell off a piece of floating playground equipment Wednesday evening and into the unnamed lake. Neither the boy nor his family have yet been identified. Although troopers were unable...
DEARBORN, MI
13abc.com

Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe County Mounted Division found the body of a missing Michigan man in Berlin Township on Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:24 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Office reported to the Pointe Mouilee State Game area located at Sigler Road and U.S. Turnpike in Berlin Township to meet with the family of a missing 24-year-old male from Wayne County. The family said they located his vehicle in the parking lot.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy