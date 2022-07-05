Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Claiborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson; Knox; Sevier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KNOX...CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN SEVIER COUNTIES At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of New Market, or 10 miles northwest of Sevierville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Sevierville, Jefferson City, Dandridge, New Market, Strawberry Plains, Blaine, Mascot, Piedmont and Kodak. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 396 and 423. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO