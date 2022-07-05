ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Claiborne by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hancock; Hawkins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Hawkins, northeastern Hancock, southeastern Lee and southwestern Scott Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jonesville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sneedville, Jonesville, Pennington Gap, Kyles Ford and Pattonsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lee; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Hawkins, northeastern Hancock, southeastern Lee and southwestern Scott Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jonesville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sneedville, Jonesville, Pennington Gap, Kyles Ford and Pattonsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Knox, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson; Knox; Sevier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KNOX...CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN SEVIER COUNTIES At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of New Market, or 10 miles northwest of Sevierville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Sevierville, Jefferson City, Dandridge, New Market, Strawberry Plains, Blaine, Mascot, Piedmont and Kodak. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 396 and 423. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Loudon, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Loudon; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Loudon County in east Tennessee Central Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 622 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairview, or near Rockwood, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Lenoir City, Kingston, Rockwood, Loudon, Fairview, Midtown, Harriman, Paint Rock and Bradbury. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 347 and 368. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 67 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grainger; Greene; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hawkins County in east Tennessee Central Hancock County in east Tennessee Northwestern Greene County in east Tennessee Northeastern Grainger County in east Tennessee Northern Hamblen County in east Tennessee * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 352 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bean Station, or 8 miles south of Sneedville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Rogersville, Bean Station, Surgoinsville, Russellville, Bulls Gap, Baileyton, Treadway, McCloud and Romeo. This includes Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 27 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN

