Clay County, KY

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clay, Laurel, Owsley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hancock; Hawkins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Hawkins, northeastern Hancock, southeastern Lee and southwestern Scott Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jonesville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sneedville, Jonesville, Pennington Gap, Kyles Ford and Pattonsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lee; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Hawkins, northeastern Hancock, southeastern Lee and southwestern Scott Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jonesville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sneedville, Jonesville, Pennington Gap, Kyles Ford and Pattonsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Magoffin; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Southern Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Northeastern Knott County in southeastern Kentucky Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Western Pike County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 138 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leander to Blue River to Bolyn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Martin around 145 PM EDT. Allen around 150 PM EDT. Prestonsburg around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Craynor, Galveston and Pleasant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grainger; Greene; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hawkins County in east Tennessee Central Hancock County in east Tennessee Northwestern Greene County in east Tennessee Northeastern Grainger County in east Tennessee Northern Hamblen County in east Tennessee * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 352 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bean Station, or 8 miles south of Sneedville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Rogersville, Bean Station, Surgoinsville, Russellville, Bulls Gap, Baileyton, Treadway, McCloud and Romeo. This includes Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 27 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Hardin, Jessamine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Boyle; Clark; Fayette; Garrard; Hardin; Jessamine; Larue; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Washington; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 443 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY BOURBON BOYLE CLARK FAYETTE GARRARD JESSAMINE MADISON MERCER NICHOLAS WOODFORD IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY HARDIN LARUE NELSON WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, CARLISLE, DANVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, HARRODSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LANCASTER, LEBANON, LEXINGTON, NICHOLASVILLE, PARIS, RICHMOND, SPRINGFIELD, VERSAILLES, AND WINCHESTER.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY

