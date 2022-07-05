Flash Flood Warning issued for Clay, Laurel, Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Magoffin; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Southern Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Northeastern Knott County in southeastern Kentucky Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Western Pike County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 138 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leander to Blue River to Bolyn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Martin around 145 PM EDT. Allen around 150 PM EDT. Prestonsburg around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Craynor, Galveston and Pleasant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

