Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Box Butte County in the panhandle of Nebraska Northeastern Morrill County in the panhandle of Nebraska * Until 230 AM MDT. * At 1124 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 3 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alliance, Hemingford, Berea, Wild Horse Butte and Alliance Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.25 INCHES IN 3 HOURS

BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO