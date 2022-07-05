Hwy 58 collision no longer slowing traffic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There was a collision between an SUV and a flatbed truck reported on the eastbound side of Highway 58 near south Chester Avenue at 3:07 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

Eastbound traffic was slowed down for a while but since then the incident was cleared from the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

According to CHP, there is a juvenile with injuries.

