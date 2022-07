Daniel C. Yori surrounded himself with creativity and endless beauty. This showed in his relationships with his family, friends and business. Dan’s grandfather Mark L Yori came to this country from Switzerland with his family at the age of 5. The Yori family settled in Reno in 1880. Dan’s Grandfather established the Yori Land & Livestock Company. The legacy of this company, for both the city of Reno and the family, paved the way for generations of the Yori family to establish their own successful businesses.

