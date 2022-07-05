ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation into Fatal Shooting at 20900 Birnam Wood Boulevard

Cover picture for the articleHouston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found at 20900 Birnam Wood Boulevard at about 8 a.m. today (July 5). The...

