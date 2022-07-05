ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home-seller shocked by filthy mess left behind after house tour

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjxEv_0gVlanCQ00
The TikTokker couldn't believe what she found after the home viewing. fortdefiance/TikTok

When purchasing a new home, it’s important to make sure you’ve checked out every part of the house — which one potential buyer may have taken a bit too seriously.

TikTok user @fortdefiance had a viewing for her home but noticed some things askew afterward when she returned to the abode.

In a video, which has been viewed over 204,000 times, the user reportedly showed the aftermath of a home viewing, including a noticeably filthy — and clearly used — tub.

“So I just got back to my house after showing and [I’m] walking around turning off lights and stuff walking to the bathroom and I was like, ‘Huh. There’s water on the floor — like, I know I just cleaned that,'” the user recounted in the clip.

She added that she “painstakingly scrubbed and vacuumed” the bathtub for almost half an hour before the viewing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YkugR_0gVlanCQ00
The tub was filthy, leading her to believe someone tested it out.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Co0xt_0gVlanCQ00
She pointed out a few strange things after the viewing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVjg4_0gVlanCQ00
The TikTokker laughed about the situation, saying she hoped they “had fun.”

The perplexed home owner added she’s “pretty sure” someone got on her bed, pointing to a long bench at the end of the bed which had been separated from the frame, adding she thinks they had also tested the second and third bedrooms.

“Hope you guys had fun!” she laughed at the end, unperturbed.

@fortdefiance

I wish we had cameras because I am seriously so curious about what happened in my house during this showing 😂 #realestate #houseshowing

♬ original sound – FortDefiance

TikTok users couldn’t believe how comfortable the possible new owners apparently made themselves.

“I bet they have kids,” one user theorized. “But either way, you might call your agent to let them know. The other agent should be more professional w/ clients.”

“What in the Goldilocks was going on?!” another wrote.

“The agent should have put a stop to it, yes. but people should also have the common decency to maybe NOT f around with other people’s stuff?” asked another TikToker.

In a follow-up TikTok, @fortdefiance explained that she noticed the tub immediately because she’s been caring for an injured baby goat that’s been living in there.

“So I’ve made absolutely sure it was extra clean and acceptable for human use,” she said. “Clearly they approved.”

Comments / 3

Tim GRUSS
2d ago

I don't care if I am trying to sell my home I don't let people walk through my home without me being there

Reply
4
Louise Roman
2d ago

Definitely contact the realtor to tell them what happened because that’s not right

Reply
4
Aimee Claire
2d ago

I'd fire the realtor for allowing that to happen!!

Reply
7
