Zabala joins CSHQA

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that Imran Aftab, CEO and Co-Founder of 10Pearls has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2022 Mid-Atlantic Award Winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed, and has been recognizing unstoppable business leaders for more than 35 years. An independent panel of judges selected Aftab based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core competencies and attributes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005243/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

