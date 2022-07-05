Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy discharged after hip surgery

BARTLETT, N.H. -- A New Hampshire campground is closed until further notice due to a bear that is not afraid of humans, officials say.The U.S. Forest Service for the White Mountain National Forecast announced the closure of Fourth Iron Campground on Monday."Forest Service personnel have identified a black bear that has been habituated to receiving food rewards and is showing no fear of humans," the service said. "For public safety, all entry to Fourth Iron Campground is prohibited at this time."The campground is a walk-in tent site at junction of the Sawyer and Saco rivers, four miles west of Bartlett. Fourth Iron Campground is closed to all entry until further notice.Violators could face a $200 citation.
Sen. Patrick Leahy, the most senior member of the Senate, was released from the hospital on Tuesday and will continue recovering from hip replacement surgery at home. The Vermont Democrat, 82, broke his hip following a fall in his home last week. Leahy's office did not say if he would be recovered enough to attend to his Senate duties when the body reconvenes later this month. And his absence could affect votes due to the 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans.
If you've ever dreamt of being transported into one of the small towns in a Hallmark movie, wandering the picturesque Main Street with a hot apple cider or cocoa in hand as you enjoy the season, you won't want to miss taking a peek at a recently listed Vermont farmhouse. This property in Topsham, Vermont, captures all the charm you love from your favorite Hallmark flicks — in fact, you may just get inspired to pen your own script after spending some time relaxing on the porch of this home or curled up in one of the cozy rooms inside.
As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Vermont in 2022. Description: Prohibits slavery and indentured servitude in state constitution. Description: Provides a state constitutional right to personal reproductive autonomy.
