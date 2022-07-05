ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derecho Part 2!? Hopefully Not!

By Tom Drake
 3 days ago
Several reports appearing from news outlets, like our friends at KWWL, are bracing for some possible serious weather issues: Showers/storms are likely. The threat for severe weather is between 5 PM and midnight. Damaging winds are possible with the severe storms. Locally heavy rain with the storms as...

Radio Iowa

Three northwest Iowa counties are in extreme drought

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist and, in some cases, are worsening in parts of the state. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury Counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified as in severe or moderate drought or abnormally dry.
Western Iowa Today

Drought Conditions Worsen In Some Parts Of Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The U-S Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist in Iowa and, in some cases, are getting worse. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified to be in severe or moderate drought, or abnormally dry, and a cluster of southwest Iowa counties are rated abnormally dry. The same rating is applied to 10 counties along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa. The latest report doesn’t reflect the fact rain fell in Iowa since Tuesday morning and some areas got intense showers.
kiwaradio.com

Tuesday Night’s Storm MAY Be Classified As Iowa’s 3rd Derecho In 3 Years

Northwest Iowa — The powerful storms that thundered across Iowa Tuesday night MIGHT be classified as another derecho, what would be the third such storm in three years. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek, at the National Weather Service, says a derecho is a long-running, straight-line wind storm associated with fast-moving severe thunderstorms.
Iowa State
South Dakota State
KCCI.com

NWS confirms tornado touched down in northern Iowa on Tuesday

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday's derecho produced a tornado in northern Iowa, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has confirmed. The tornado touched down in Emmet County. It's rated as an EF-0. The tornado traveled 1.6 miles. Its path had a max width of 50 yards. The estimated...
kniakrls.com

Flooding Possible Thursday; Watch Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for south central Iowa Thursday morning. Widespread rainfall amounts between 1-3″ are expected, with totals as high as 5″ possible in isolated locations. This, coupled with several rounds of rain that has fallen in the past few days in central Iowa, may cause localized flooding on rivers and streams and in low-lying areas, and also may make travel hazardous overnight due to low visibility and ponding on roadways. The heaviest rain is expected after midnight tonight through noon Thursday.
joynealkidney.com

Iowa’s M and M Divide

Iowa might not have the Continental Divide, the mountainous line that determines whether the rivers of the nation run toward the Pacific or Atlantic Oceans. But we have our own M and M Divide, marking the line for Iowa watersheds toward the Missouri River on the west or the Mississippi on the east.
WHO 13

Brain-eating amoeba investigated at southern Iowa lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — Water tests are being conducted on a lake in southern Iowa on Friday after a Missouri resident became infected with a brain-eating amoeba after visiting an Iowa state park. The Iowa Department of Public Health says the patient ordered the shutdown of the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor […]
KCRG.com

Iowa beach closed after brain tissue eating ameba found

Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
KIMT

Life-threatening infection closes beach at southern Iowa state park

DES MOINES, Iowa – A southern Iowa beach is closed due to a life-threatening amoeba. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says swimming is temporarily off-limits at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County due to a Missouri resident who recently swam at the beach catching a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri.
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
theperrynews.com

DNR issues 13 toxic beach warnings for July 1-8

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water, most commonly in Iowa from livestock sources.
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamations for 4 Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four Iowa counties are now under a state disaster proclamation due to this week's severe weather. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Emmet, Hancock, O'Brien and Winnebago in northern Iowa. That proclamation allows those counties to use state resources for disaster clean-up. It...
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque Regional Airport to Receive $1.3 Million for Upgrades

In a news release from Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, The U.S. Department of Transportation announced five airports in Iowa will receive $27 million in overall grant funding under the fiscal year 2022 Airport Terminal Program, which was created by the bipartisan infrastructure law; which Grassley supported the passage of this critical infrastructure funding – funding that is now directly benefiting and improving communities across Iowa. This latest announcement will benefit Iowans in the Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, and Washington areas by funding airport improvement. The bipartisan infrastructure law contains $5 billion to provide regional airports with grant opportunities. In Iowa, five projects received funding under the infrastructure law:
