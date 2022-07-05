ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ News Channel 3

CAL FIRE crews pay tribute to firefighter killed 9 years ago on Monterey on-ramp

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8Dbw_0gVlaUNV00
KESQ / CAL FIRE

Colleagues paid tribute to a firefighter killed by a vehicle nine years ago in Thousand Palms.

Fire Apparatus Engineer Christopher Douglas, 41, was killed on July 5, 2013, when he was struck by a vehicle on the I-10 on-ramp at Monterey Avenue as he was getting ready to respond to an incident

Before his death, Douglas was an 8-year veteran of CAL FIRE. Douglas was a member of CAL FIRE Engine Company 35, based at the Roy Wilson Station in Thousand Palms but lived in Temecula with his wife and two-year-old child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znzFz_0gVlaUNV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Elgod_0gVlaUNV00

CAL FIRE crews gathered at the site of the deadly crash on Monday, planting a flag in his honor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PI4AS_0gVlaUNV00

"This is what we do. We respect and honor and love. Each and every one of the firefighters, we're a family. They're our second family. And when something like this happens, we need to make sure that family is taken care of, and that we continue to honor Chris and his passing," said Retired CAL FIRE Captain Scott Visyak.

Firefighters who spoke with News Channel 3 at the memorial today described him as a "firefighter's firefighter" and a loving and cheerful man.

Comments / 1

Related
paininthepass.info

Head-On Crash On Cajon Blvd Thursday Evening

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (Pain in the Pass) >> A head-on crash on Cajon Boulevard/old Route 66 involving two SUV’s Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. The accident happened at 5:08pm Thursday July 7, 2022, on Cajon Blvd. between Keenbrook Road and Swarthout Canyon Rd. in the Blue Cut area.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
paininthepass.info

Two People Were Airlifted In A Three Vehicle Crash On Summit Valley Road In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A three vehicle crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia Wednesday evening sent three people to the hospital. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department were called to the scene at about 6:35pm Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The crash was located on Summit Valley Road about 3 miles west of Hesperia Airport. It was reported to be a three vehicle crash. With pictures from the scene it looks to be a head-on collision. The vehicles involved were two white cars with heavy front-end damage and a green Jeep that rolled over multiple times.
HESPERIA, CA
foxla.com

Dramatic video captures massive boat fire in Dana Point

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters shared a dramatic video of a boat completely engulfed in flames in Orange County. The Orange County Fire Authority said the massive fire happened in the Dana Point Harbor. OCFA said the crews have initial knockdown of the fire. Firefighters thanked the witnesses at the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Cal Fire#Veteran#Traffic Accident#The Roy Wilson Station#Fire Apparatus
Cory M. Arnold

San Bernardino County Sheriff: Two San Fernando Residents Shot in Loma Linda and One Dies of his Injuries

Two San Fernando Residents Shot in Loma Linda and One Dies of his Injuries; Suspect Taken into Custody. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, deputies from Central Station responded to a shooting in the 26000 block of Business Center Drive in Loma Linda. The caller reported two male subjects were shot at the location. When deputies arrived, they located the two victims, one victim was identified as Gilberto Felix-Olivas. Both victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital where Felix-Olivas was pronounced deceased. The second victim received medical treatment and is currently in critical condition.
LOMA LINDA, CA
CBS LA

Boat catches fire in Dana Point Harbor

On Thursday, officials with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene of a boat fire in Dana Point Harbor. Fire crews were able to knockdown the blaze, though the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The OCFA tweeted video of the incident and added, "Kudos to the citizens who protected nearby boats with hose-lines until we arrived," and also thanked the Orange County Sheriff's Department for their help. 
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Cal Fire Battalion Chief retires After 30+ years of service

After nearly 40 years of service, a Cal Fire Battalion Chief was honored Thursday night as he enters into retirement. Bonifacio De La Cruz has represented Riverside County Fire Department Station 79 in Coachella as its Chief for years. Many have seen him out in the field, battling flames or providing medical aid to those who The post Coachella Cal Fire Battalion Chief retires After 30+ years of service appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 74 East of Hemet

A 39-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured in a crash on Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center, authorities said Tuesday. Erik Mortensen of Idyllwild suffered grave injuries about 6:40 p.m. Monday when he crashed on the eastbound side of the two-lane corridor in an area known as Bee Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy