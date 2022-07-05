ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbie Williams Talks Upcoming Tour at Giambattista Valli

By Rhonda Richford
It’s a busy time for Robbie Williams. He dropped a new version of his hit “Angels” three weeks ago, a biopic about his life is being shot in Australia, and he just revealed an eight-date tour to celebrate his 25th anniversary as a solo singer.

“There are many things in the pot,” he said.

Williams made a surprise appearance at the Giambattista Valli show alongside wife Ayda Field, whom he jokingly called “the long-haired general.”

He sat front row alongside the regular fashion crowd, including influencers Jessica Wang, Sabrina Elba and Olivia Palermo. The open-aired entrance to the venue allowed fans to stand alongside photographers, and the crowd let up a large cheer when Williams and Field kissed for the cameras.

Williams wore a full-length black cape he described as “American Gothic,” while Field sported a white dress. Asked if there was a wedding theme to the couple’s outfits, Field joked: “He might be the bride because he’s got the train and I don’t. I think I might be the groom in this situation.”

The pop star said he chose the cape from three outfits presented, and yet, still seemed slightly shocked by it. “I’ve just spent the whole journey over here going, ‘I’m wearing a cape? I’m wearing a cape! I am actually wearing a cape,’” he told WWD. “I feel fabulous in my cape. I’ve eaten a few carbs this summer so I thought I might as well cover it up with a cape. I hope I get to keep it.”

His upcoming tour is set to mark a career milestone, celebrating his career after leaving boy band Take That. “It’s 25 but with COVID[-19] it is 27, but that’s not such a nice, round number,” he said. “I’ll fudge any anniversary to exploit it, to be honest with you.”

As for what he is preparing for the tour, he says there isn’t much. “I hardly think about anything like that until it’s upon me because that’s anxiety inducing,” said the superstar. “It will be the normal fare, people will come and be entertained.” He vowed to lay off the carbs before the tour if that’s his only prep, he said.

Costumes might be a little more traditional concert fare and less Catholic-style couture. “I think there might be a cape moment,” he said. “But in my hotel room.”

