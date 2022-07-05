ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

All hail the Santa Cruz County Farmer of the Year

By Derrick Ow
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iot30_0gVlaQqb00

Watsonville, Calif. (KION-TV)- Guy George has been a farmer in Santa Cruz County for 70 years. On Tuesday night, he received the 2022 Farmer of The Year which was presented by the Santa Cruz Farmer's Bureau. The ceremony took place at the Rodgers House Patio at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville.

The award is presented annually to the farmer who have contributed beyond their normal farming duties to help the community.

George was born and raised in Watsonville. He graduated from Watsonville High School and served in the U.S. Army where he worked as aviation mechanic. After he served in the Army, he returned back to Watsonville where he began farming strawberries and fruit trees with his dad.

He continued his education as a part time student at San Jose State University. He farmed cabbage and vegetables and delivered them to the Monterey Bay Shipping Company.

He packed and shipped vegetables using his label "King George." George spent another 25 years farming vegetables on many individual properties all over the Pajaro Valley.

Guy shifted his focus to farming strawberries and became a Driscoll’s grower in 1998. He formed an LLC
as Rancho Alitos LLC, which grows strawberries and blackberries.

The post All hail the Santa Cruz County Farmer of the Year appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

Related
pajaronian.com

Rene Mendez off to running start as Watsonville City Manager

WATSONVILLE—New Watsonville City Manager Rene Mendez stepped into the leadership role on July 1. Just three days later he was driving Watsonville City Councilman Jimmy Dutra through the Spirit of Watsonville Fourth of July Parade in a Chevrolet Corvette, and, in the time before and after, working feverishly with staff on a key ballot measure for the November election, and meeting with several local organizations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Santa Cruz County, CA
Industry
Watsonville, CA
Industry
City
Watsonville, CA
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Watsonville, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
City
Strawberry, CA
Watsonville, CA
Government
Santa Cruz County, CA
Business
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
KION News Channel 5/46

CSUMB, DART and Joby Aviation given $1.5 million in funding

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The James Irvine Foundation has given a $1.5 million grant to Cal State Monterey Bay, Automation and Robotics Initiative, and Joby Aviation.  This grant will go towards four California initiatives to help with creating better careers, fair work, just prosperity, and priority communities. This 15-month grant will "catalyze local efforts to create The post CSUMB, DART and Joby Aviation given $1.5 million in funding appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County, highest rate of COVID-19 due to new subvariant

SALINAS, Calif. — As reported COVID-19 cases surge across California, yet again, Monterey health experts warn that the new omicron subvariants are 'extremely contagious.'. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, two-thirds of the counties in California have a high community level of COVID-19. That wasn't the case from March through May.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hundreds wake up without power in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)- Nearly 2,000 people are waking up without power Thursday morning in the Watsonville area, according to PG&E. The utility company tells KION there is no estimated time for restoration. The cause is under investigation. Exactly 1,884 customers do not have power as of 6:30 a.m. In a statement to KION, PG&E says in The post Hundreds wake up without power in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
sanbenito.com

TriCal, Strada Verde reach ‘safety agreement’

TriCal, Inc. and the developer of the Strada Verde Innovation Park have reached a “comprehensive safety agreement” that aims to alleviate concerns about the proximity of more commercial activity near a chemical storage facility off Highway 25. The agreement comes as a group of local residents is attempting...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy George
erienewsnow.com

Swimmer attacked by shark near Lovers Point in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, California (KSBW) -- A man was attacked and rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a shark in the waters off of Lovers Point, police confirmed on Wednesday. A man was swimming off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove when he was attacked by a shark...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Newsom declares state of emergency in Santa Barbara and Monterey counties

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared states of emergency in Santa Barbara and Monterey counties on July 1 to help the counties recover from large, destructive wildfires. In Oct. 2021, the Alisal Fire burned 16,970 acres in Santa Barbara County, at times shuttering Highway 101. Three months later, the Colorado Fire scorched more than 600 acres in Monterey County, while shutting down Highway 1.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#San Jose State University#Monterey Bay#Watsonville High School#The U S Army
pajaronian.com

Granite Construction celebrates 100 years

WATSONVILLE—It has been one century since Granite Construction was founded, and since then it has become a construction juggernaut, with subsidiaries throughout the U.S. and projects that include dams, interstate highways, airport runways and skyscrapers. The company celebrated its centennial birthday on June 23 at its Beach Street headquarters,...
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County's tough approach to water conservation may be paying off

SAN JOSE -- The Santa Clara Valley Water District is preparing to release its latest drought report and water conservation numbers Friday. A spokesperson for the district says customers are finally listening to calls to conserve in the face of a persistent and deepening drought."We're starting to increase the amount of conservation we're seeing. We're seeing it our charts. People are starting to pay attention and are using less water," said water district chairman John Varela.Previously, the response to calls to cut water usage by 15% were fairly dismal. According to the water district, usage went up 2%...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Morgan Hill fire forces evacuations

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near Armsby Road and Sleepy Valley, according to Cal Fire. There are mandatory evacuations for Armsby Road to Sycamore Avenue, Hardy Lane, and Tohara Way. An evacuation center has been set up at Morgan Hill Community Center on 17000 Monterey Rd, Morgan Hill. There The post Morgan Hill fire forces evacuations appeared first on KION546.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy