Washington, DC

RFK Stadium on Fire, Several Fires in Below Grade Levels, per DC Fire

By Wilton Jackson
 2 days ago
Smoke was seen in the air coming out of Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington D.C., on Tuesday. According to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS, several fires broke out in the stadium’s lower levels.

As firefighters arrived at the stadium, they have reportedly worked to douse the flames on the east side of the stadium near Gate C, in the basement levels of the stadium.

Ellie Hall of BuzzFeed News reported that firefighters used saws to enter the stadium. After they did so, they were able to extinguish the flames.

According to the fire department, no one was hurt.

RFK Stadium is a multipurpose stadium that opened in 1961 in the nation’s capital. The stadium was once the home of the NFL’s Commanders, two MLB teams, five professional soccer clubs, two college football teams and a bowl game before D.C. United, the last professional team to regularly play there moved out of the stadium in 2018. It is now set to be demolished as early as 2023.

