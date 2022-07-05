ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-Year-Old Arrested at July 4th Pro-Choice Protest

A social media firestorm erupted on Independence Day after a mom posted a video of her 13-year-old daughter being arrested by Lakeland police for using a megaphone at a pro-choice rally in Munn Park. The video gained traction well beyond Lakeland when it was tweeted by Nikki Fried, a Democratic candidate...

Comments / 70

JON RYNEARSON
2d ago

at 13, shut up until you have some life experience, you're a GD child. don't even pay taxes like adults. the mother should be under the microscope of DCFS

Reply(6)
22
Guest
2d ago

13 years old?? What exactly does she know about this subject?? It sounds like someone is using her age to sell their opinion.

Reply(10)
30
Dan Risland
2d ago

funny, the pictures don't show her in handcuffs!! a mother wouldn't lie about something as horrible as that would she???? hhmmmmm! what was that mother allowing her 13 year old child to mouth off like that with a megaphone for in the first place??? child abuse by the mother!!! reform school for the daughter!!! problem solved!!!

Reply(5)
11
 

